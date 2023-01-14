ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Sheng Thao Sworn in as New Mayor of Oakland, Pledges New Direction for the City

Mayor Thao appoints HNU’s Dr. Kimberly Mayfield as deputy mayor. Sheng Thao, a daughter of Hmong refugees who overcame homelessness and domestic abuse to attend university and build a life for herself and her family in Oakland, received the official oath of office Monday afternoon as the new mayor of the City of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA

