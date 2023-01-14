Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 22:10:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides peak Thursday morning at 630 AM at 7.0 feet. Tides will continue to increase, peaking Friday through Sunday near 7.6 feet between 730 AM to 900 AM.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid parking in lots which are prone to coastal flooding during high tide. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Astronomical high tides expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to favored low- lying areas, including parking lots at low-lying beaches. Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Extreme low tides around -2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS Tides at La Jolla: Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low 1.84 -ft at 2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 -ft at 3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 -ft at 4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 -ft at 4:42 PM. Tides at Newport Beach: Friday: High 6.83 ft at 7:18 AM. Low -1.80 ft at 2:43 PM. Saturday: High 7.05 ft at 8:06 AM. Low -1.94 ft at 3:25 PM. Sunday: High 7.02 ft at 8:54 AM. Low -1.83 ft at 4:06 PM. Monday: High 6.69 ft at 9:42 AM. Low -1.49 ft at 4:47 PM.
