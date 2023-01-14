ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

CheetaRun
4d ago

Rest In Heaven and thank you for your service. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
2
Related
weisradio.com

Vehicle Fire in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Fire Department and Hays Correctional Fire Department in northwest Georgia responded to a vehicle fire early Tuesday morning. According to a post on social media, the car was sitting next to a mobile home. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival; but fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the mobile home.
GEORGIA STATE
wbrc.com

Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert. They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police. These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center...
ALABAMA STATE
YAHOO!

Human remains found in Georgia tied to Wilmington police investigation

Human remains found Wednesday in Georgia are tied to a Wilmington Police Department investigation, according to a news release from the Chatham County Police Department. The release said officers responded after remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the Savannah River near a sugar refinery there. An autopsy is needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the news release.
WILMINGTON, NC
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy