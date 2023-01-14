ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

The states that celebrate both MLK Day and confederate holidays

Ten states — all in the American South — celebrate Martin Luther King Day and observe at least one confederate holiday during the rest of the year. Why it matters: All U.S. states honor MLK every year. But the number of states also honoring the Confederacy highlights the country's struggle to reconcile its racial past.
GEORGIA STATE
Fatherly

9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids

While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
BOSTON, MA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: The MLK speech you hardly ever hear about

Martin Luther King Jr. worked closely with President Lyndon Johnson during the Civil Rights movement. They’d discuss how to change minds and hearts about southern states denying black people fundamental rights. LBJ: “If you can find the worst condition…shove through in the end.”. And what they “shoved...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Biden marks MLK Day at King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church: ‘Progress is never easy’

President Joe Biden’s visit marked the first time in history that a sitting U.S. president delivered an address during a Sunday service at the historic Atlanta church. President Joe Biden honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the civil rights leader’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, urging Americans to remember King’s fight for justice and racial equality.
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Photos From Martin Luther King Jr’s Life

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we celebrate this Monday, Jan. 16, is one of the most famous, influential, and respected American leaders of the 20th century. King is known for his tireless and ultimately largely successful campaigns against racial and economic injustice, inspired by the principles of civil disobedience advocated by Mahatma […]
GEORGIA STATE
Teressa P.

Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day

Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy