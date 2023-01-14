Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best rated burgers in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
Related
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
The states that celebrate both MLK Day and confederate holidays
Ten states — all in the American South — celebrate Martin Luther King Day and observe at least one confederate holiday during the rest of the year. Why it matters: All U.S. states honor MLK every year. But the number of states also honoring the Confederacy highlights the country's struggle to reconcile its racial past.
Wyatt Tee Walker: Chief strategist for Martin Luther King Jr. in the struggle for civil rights
Rev. Walker worked closely with King and would be the one to bring King's Letter from Birmingham Jail to public attention. He was the only one who could understand King's handwriting.
9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids
While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
CBS News
Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston was unveiled Friday afternoon. The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial was formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand. This is the first new monument on the Common in more than...
SFGate
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
The Nine States That Don't Have a Street Named After Martin Luther King Jr.
According to Professor Derek H. Alderman, there is occasional local opposition to re-naming a street by those who fear it may "stigmatize their neighborhood."
'The Embrace' lets viewers viscerally experience the love and legacy of MLK and Coretta Scott King
A new monument will be unveiled on Boston Common Friday. It depicts the arms of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King wrapped around each other, based on a photograph taken after the 1964 announcement that MLK had won the Nobel Peace Prize. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes...
Alveda King reminds Americans of uncle MLK Jr.'s famous message: 'There's only one human race'
Fox Nation host Alveda King reflected on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day honoring her family, and remembering his fight for racial justice
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The MLK speech you hardly ever hear about
Martin Luther King Jr. worked closely with President Lyndon Johnson during the Civil Rights movement. They’d discuss how to change minds and hearts about southern states denying black people fundamental rights. LBJ: “If you can find the worst condition…shove through in the end.”. And what they “shoved...
DEI Proponents Should Not Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day | Opinion
At its foundation, DEI does not support the notion that all men are created equal.
Americans see Martin Luther King Jr. as a hero now, but that wasn't the case during his lifetime
The fact that King is now beloved and has a national holiday commemorating his birthday wasn't something that during his lifetime appeared would obviously happen. During the 1960s, King was a very divisive figure.
Talking Martin Luther King Jr. Bobblehead Delivers Iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Talking Bobblehead. The post Talking Martin Luther King Jr. Bobblehead Delivers Iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech appeared first on NewsOne.
AOL Corp
Biden marks MLK Day at King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church: ‘Progress is never easy’
President Joe Biden’s visit marked the first time in history that a sitting U.S. president delivered an address during a Sunday service at the historic Atlanta church. President Joe Biden honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the civil rights leader’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, urging Americans to remember King’s fight for justice and racial equality.
The Real Rev: Dr. King‘s Radical Quotes To Reflect On MLK Day
Dr. King’s words do not always evoke the “hand-holding” imagery many associate him with today, but it is important to know the full-scope of the man who led the Civil Rights Movement
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Biden Honors Dr. King — Tornado Hits Historic Selma — My Cousin, Keenan
Sybil Wilkes 'What You Need To Know' Biden Honors Dr. King — Tornado Hits Historic Selma — My Cousin, Keenan
Famous Photos From Martin Luther King Jr’s Life
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we celebrate this Monday, Jan. 16, is one of the most famous, influential, and respected American leaders of the 20th century. King is known for his tireless and ultimately largely successful campaigns against racial and economic injustice, inspired by the principles of civil disobedience advocated by Mahatma […]
Ways to Honor Dr. King Every Day, Not Just MLK Day
Real change starts within and in our "beloved communities" Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s (MLK) birthday and Day of Service. It’s a federal holiday and a day off for many, but other people honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service in our local communities.
Comments / 0