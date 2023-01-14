Read full article on original website
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
Controversial List of the Worst Small Towns in New Jersey is Baffling
New Jersey gets enough bad publicity as it is. This new article isn't helping our reputation at all. Lifestyle website Road Snacks decided to "crunch some numbers" to determine the 10 worst small towns to live in. I don't know about you, but when I think about absolute livability rankings,...
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
New Jersey witness reports cone-shaped object rotating overhead
A New Jersey witness at Mount Holly reported watching a bright, rotating, cone-shaped object at 2:17 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
8 Best Flower Farms and Gardens in New Jersey
New Jersey is called the Garden State for a reason. Over 17 percent of New Jersey is filled with flower farms and nurseries, farmland, vineyards, orchards, horse farms and livestock farms. With close access to New York City and Philadelphia, New Jersey is the perfect destination to visit in the spring if you’re looking for great flower fields and gardens to check out!
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
These are the top five destinations for New Jersey travelers
This cold, gray time of year is when people dream of tropical vacations, or at least somewhere exotic. In New Jersey, apparently, not so much. A new survey out says Garden Staters will be staying close to home in 2023, if you consider anywhere in the US, “close to home.”
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)
A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Pretty tasty! The oldest candy distributor is right here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites, the wax with the juice inside. Crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
New Jersey restaurant has one of America’s best buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Missing Summer? These NJ Indoor Waterparks Are Calling Your Name
When the weather gets as cold as it is in New Jersey, I’m sure you’re always looking for fun activities to do. Personally, I’m a Summer girl and would rather it be summer year-round than have Winter come at all. There are plenty of more activities ad...
New Jersey vs. New York — who’s the king of sports betting?
Despite New York's entrance into the sports betting market in 2022, New Jersey handled more sports betting volume last year than in the year prior. Newly released figures from the Division of Gaming Enforcement suggest that the Empire State's sports betting launch in January 2022 did not end up hurting New Jersey as much as industry observers had been anticipating.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ weather: Wednesday is the ‘dead of winter’ but will not feel like it
Let me start by explaining the headline. I use the phrase "the dead of winter" to refer to the average coldest time of the year. There are several ways to calculate exactly when that point of the calendar is, for any point in New Jersey. In general, it's mid to late January. And by some calculations, long-term average temperatures hit rock-bottom on January 18th. So here we are, the average coldest day of the year — it only gets warmer and warmer from now through mid-July, right?
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring
Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
