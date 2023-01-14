ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in New Jersey (And What Lives Within It) The State of New Jersey has bountiful forested lands. There are at least 11 forests in the state, all taking up a total land area of about 430,928 acres. That’s about 7.7% of the total land area of the state. Of these, the largest and most popular forest in New Jersey is the Wharton State Forest.
NEW JERSEY STATE
browneyedflowerchild.com

8 Best Flower Farms and Gardens in New Jersey

New Jersey is called the Garden State for a reason. Over 17 percent of New Jersey is filled with flower farms and nurseries, farmland, vineyards, orchards, horse farms and livestock farms. With close access to New York City and Philadelphia, New Jersey is the perfect destination to visit in the spring if you’re looking for great flower fields and gardens to check out!
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Hey New Jersey, keep your bird feeders up … if you want to (Opinion)

A few months ago, there was widespread concern over avian flu infecting birds across the country. Some sources warned against keeping bird feeders up and filled in order to stem the spread of the illness. Research has shown, however, that less than 2% of birds that feed from backyard feeders have contracted the illness that has affected birds across the continent.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey vs. New York — who’s the king of sports betting?

Despite New York's entrance into the sports betting market in 2022, New Jersey handled more sports betting volume last year than in the year prior. Newly released figures from the Division of Gaming Enforcement suggest that the Empire State's sports betting launch in January 2022 did not end up hurting New Jersey as much as industry observers had been anticipating.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Wednesday is the ‘dead of winter’ but will not feel like it

Let me start by explaining the headline. I use the phrase "the dead of winter" to refer to the average coldest time of the year. There are several ways to calculate exactly when that point of the calendar is, for any point in New Jersey. In general, it's mid to late January. And by some calculations, long-term average temperatures hit rock-bottom on January 18th. So here we are, the average coldest day of the year — it only gets warmer and warmer from now through mid-July, right?
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring

Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
MAINE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

