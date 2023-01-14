ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

A call for action: Parents demand accountability as concerns grow over racism in area schools

By Alex Driggars, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Lubbock-area parents are escalating their fight against racism in two local school districts, calling on the districts to do more to combat bullying and discrimination and detailing next steps in their ongoing battle to end bigotry in South Plains schools.

At a series of gatherings Thursday, parents and civil rights leaders expressed their frustration with Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton independent school districts after the school boards last week both adopted resolutions decrying racism and explaining steps the schools say they have taken to fight discrimination on their campuses. The parents said the districts' statements were too little, too late, with one LCISD mother calling them blatant lies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfKY6_0kF5yb3900

Rev. Todd Yeary, who serves as a pastor and civil rights attorney in Baltimore, Maryland, spoke at a news conference Thursday hosted by the Lubbock NAACP and the Intercultural Development Research Association. He said the resolutions are "rhetorical flourishes on cheap paper, coordinated on the same day, almost like somebody copied off of someone else's paper and didn't do a good job."

"If we were to call this what this is, it is a poor attempt to avoid accountability," Yeary said.

"The fact that (the Lubbock-Cooper school board) blatantly lied and said that there were no complaints this school year was really disheartening," Tracy Kemp, who says her son has experienced racial bullying, said at the news conference. "I really put faith in the school board that they would do the right thing, and that lets me know that they made statements and comments just to save face."

More: Slaton ISD responds to concerns with resolution condemning racism

Just hours after the news conference at Mae Simmons Community Center and another rally that preceded it at Patterson Library, many of the same parents and activists spoke at a Slaton ISD Board of Trustees meeting where they demanded accountability.

"The things (Slaton ISD has) done mentally, physically, emotionally — y'all broke my children. I need some damn accountability," JaQuatta Manahan said at the board meeting. "This isn’t a protest. This is a cry for help. This is a cry for change. We aren't promoting violence. We are asking simply for accountability."

Manahan, a Slaton parent, says her daughter Autumn was unfairly disciplined for a fight that resulted from daily racial harassment from other students at Slaton High including the use of racial slurs. Manahan says district administration did nothing to stop the bullying and is now calling for Superintendent Jim Andrus' termination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crLy1_0kF5yb3900

"I asked you to put on your big boy drawers, and sit at the table and have a conversation," Manahan said. "This is y'all's leader and he continues to lie," she said of Andrus.

Slaton ISD abruptly announced Monday school would be canceled on Thursday and Friday in addition to the previously scheduled Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday the following Monday. Andrus told local media the dismissal was in celebration of MLK Day, but also in response to Thursday's gatherings and a social media threat.

"Individuals who are not yet known to us (but appear to be from out of town) have posted on TikTok that the high school should be shot up," Andrus said in an email to parents.

Andrus said SISD has involved the FBI in investigation of the threat.

"I've never seen a school district have the gumption to claim an affinity with Dr. King's national holiday as a false justification to give cover to their cowardice and blame it on the people," Yeary said in response at Thursday's news conference.

The Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts' resolutions and activists' strengthened push for accountability come amid a barrage of racism complaints against the two districts beginning in April and most recently making national headlines in December, the Avalanche-Journal previously reported.

Allegations of racism in LCISD surfaced in late April when an Instagram account bearing the district’s LCP logo and images of Black students from Laura Bush Middle School with accompanying racist text was discovered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WH5wq_0kF5yb3900

More: Lubbock-Cooper ISD leaders condemn racism, announce new policies

Following the Instagram incident, the 100 Black Men of West Texas, a local advocacy group, released a statement asserting LCISD harbored a "culture of racial intolerance, ignorance, racial bullying, and bigotry that the school administration seems to tacitly allow and ignore." The district responded, saying in part that "all racist behaviors, statements and actions are deplorable and have no place in our schools" and denying The 100’s claim that racism has been "swept under the rug," the A-J reported at the time.

Tensions have escalated recently with federal complaints and subsequent state and national news reports in December highlighting the alleged racism within the two districts. Speakers at a Dec. 12 school board meeting said LCISD has failed to take action to curb racism in the district, which is about 3% Black.

IDRA and Lubbock NAACP leaders Thursday proposed a series of concrete measures they request Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Slaton ISD take to resolve the alleged racial discrimination problems on their campuses.

The measures include revising the districts' anti-harassment, anti-discrimination, anti-bullying policies and student codes of conduct, providing additional training to staff and instruction to students, creating a student committee and district working group to prevent harassment, establishing a process to review disciplinary actions against Black students and publishing an annual report summarizing instances of race-based bullying and harassment in the districts.

In addition to proposing measures intended to bring change, several Lubbock County parents — including Lubbock-Cooper moms Tracy Kemp and Shardae McGaha and Slaton aunt Mary Pegues — are joining together to create Parents Against Racism, a pact of parents partnering to promote fair treatment in schools. Kemp said the group will be available for anyone who needs help or support in battling bullying and discrimination in education.

"If you have an issue, if you have a complaint, if your child is being discriminated (against), we want to help you. It doesn't matter what color your child is or how they identify or what you believe in," Kemp said. "We believe that all children deserve the right to be at school and to be treated fairly, and we just hope that our experience and our struggle was the sacrifice so that no other child should feel this way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFDUP_0kF5yb3900

Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton families, in partnership with the Lubbock NAACP and IDRA, have filed formal complaints with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights detailing the racism allegations against the two school districts. David Henderson, one of the attorneys who authored the federal complaints on behalf of the families, said parents are now just waiting for the Office of Civil Rights to commence its investigation.

"I know they've received what we've written to them, and I know they've got it on their desk, but we're waiting for them to come in and actually start doing an investigation," Henderson said. He added he's also waiting for "the rest" of the response from Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton, noting the resolutions the school boards adopted do not go far enough.

"To Lubbock-Cooper, to Slaton: If I believe that everything you're saying is true, it took you eight months and 23 days to even begin to respond to claims of race discrimination that were brought to your attention. That's longer than a football season," Henderson said. "The fact that you responded to it lets me know that you realize you need to respond. We're waiting for the rest of your response."

"It's hard to think about studying when people are calling you a n----- at school," he added.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: A call for action: Parents demand accountability as concerns grow over racism in area schools

Comments / 2

James Dunn
4d ago

You want to end racism then start at home . Start going to the school that you live closest to and get involved in what’s going on at school . Don’t wait until something happens and start blaming someone .

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims

SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Driver shoots at another in Central Lubbock, LPD asks for public’s help finding suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding and identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock road rage shooting that happened in early December. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that someone was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, December 6 in the 3300 block of 33rd Street, according to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You

They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
PLAINVIEW, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy