Belmont County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Dillonvale crash

DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
DILLONVALE, OH
wtuz.com

Suspected Drug Activity, Arrests Made

Mary Alice Reporting – Wednesday morning two females were taken into custody and drug items, cash, and a firearm were located. According to the Village of Dennison Police Department, Patrolman Anthony Frame spotted two females inside a truck outside of a residence with ties to suspected drug activity. This...
DENNISON, OH
WTOV 9

One man dies in Wheeling house fire

One person died and another was injured after a fire sparked at their Eoff Street Wheeling home on Wednesday. The couple was inside the home when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving the call around 7:20 in the morning. With smoke and flames coming from the second floor, their actions were...
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County

A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest 2 after alleged attempted abduction at Casino

Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges by the Wheeling Police Department after two separate incidents early Tuesday evening. Police say the first incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot after a report was made of two people being held at gunpoint outside their vehicle. Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

