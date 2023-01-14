Read full article on original website
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
Ohio police say witness had face cut by knife; Female victim whereabouts unknown in assault
Officials in Belmont County say they are looking for a man that assaulted a woman near the Park and Ride off I-470 The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the assault happened on County Road 214 around 6:20 PM. Officials say a woman observed a man assaulting a woman near the park and ride. The witness […]
About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
Ohio police say man is wanted for domestic violence and could be armed and is dangerous
Local police out of Zanesville , Ohio are looking for a wanted man. Police say they are looking for Devin L.M. Murgatroyd. They say the last known location for Murgatroyd was 972 Marietta St., Zanesville. Murgatroyd is being charged for 1 count Weapons Under Disablity (F3), 2 counts Aggravated Menacing (M1), 2 counts Domestic Violence […]
Ohio police arrest 4 people in shooting at bar on New Years Day
Ohio officials say they have arrested four people in connection to a shooting at a bar that happened on New Years Day. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls in reference to several shots being fired at The Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road in Zanesville on New Years Day around 2:00 […]
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
Plane Transporting Federal Inmate Crashes In Ohio
4 prison officers were also on board.
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Suspected Drug Activity, Arrests Made
Mary Alice Reporting – Wednesday morning two females were taken into custody and drug items, cash, and a firearm were located. According to the Village of Dennison Police Department, Patrolman Anthony Frame spotted two females inside a truck outside of a residence with ties to suspected drug activity. This...
Shadowy Figure at Moundsville Penitentiary Finally Caught on Camera
This paranormal tourist really got their money's worth!
Police: East Liberty armed robbery suspect arrested
Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of an East Liberty business. Dean Tyler, 23, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly robbing Mike’s Tobacco & Lottery in the 6100 block of Penn Avenue on Jan. 9. He was charged with robbery, carrying a firearm...
One man dies in Wheeling house fire
One person died and another was injured after a fire sparked at their Eoff Street Wheeling home on Wednesday. The couple was inside the home when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving the call around 7:20 in the morning. With smoke and flames coming from the second floor, their actions were...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County
A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him. Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
Man charged in murder of local Ohio man
Elvin Tisdale is in custody. Reports said he is waiting on extradition from West Virginia to Ohio.
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
Wheeling police arrest 2 after alleged attempted abduction at Casino
Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges by the Wheeling Police Department after two separate incidents early Tuesday evening. Police say the first incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot after a report was made of two people being held at gunpoint outside their vehicle. Wheeling […]
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
