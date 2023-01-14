ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa women post dominant win over Penn State

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Iowa City) #12 Iowa defeated Penn State 108-67 in women’s college basketball.

Caitlin Clark registered 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists in Saturday’s win. Monica Czinano was 7/11 from the field with 20 points. Makenna Warnock had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Two scored in double figures off the bench with Sydney Affolter making 5/6 shots and scoring 12 points and Hannah Stuelke having 11 points on 4/5 shooting.

The Hawkeyes are 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa is at Michigan State on Wednesday.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa women need OT to edge Michigan State

(East Lansing, MI) Iowa went on the road and defeated Michigan State 84-81 in women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists. Monica Czinano shot 11/11 from the field and finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds. Iowa overcame 20 turnovers and a 6/22 (27.3) showing behind the 3-point arc.
