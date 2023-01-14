Iowa women post dominant win over Penn State

(Iowa City) #12 Iowa defeated Penn State 108-67 in women’s college basketball.

Caitlin Clark registered 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists in Saturday’s win. Monica Czinano was 7/11 from the field with 20 points. Makenna Warnock had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Two scored in double figures off the bench with Sydney Affolter making 5/6 shots and scoring 12 points and Hannah Stuelke having 11 points on 4/5 shooting.

The Hawkeyes are 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa is at Michigan State on Wednesday.