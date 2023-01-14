ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, athletic department spokesman Kurt Svoboda confirmed Tuesday night. ESPN reported the school’s police department is investigating a report of computer access crimes from last month at Schembechler Hall, where...
