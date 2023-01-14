Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
East Wheeling development discussions take off
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The agenda at the East Wheeling Community Meeting had everything from the recognition of community groups to development and community feedback. Members of Wheeling City Council, Wheeling Heritage, Grow Ohio Valley and many more were in attendance to discuss the future plans of the Nelson Jordan Center and the Clay School on the corner of 14th and 15th street.
WTRF
WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
WTRF
No. 7 Texas faces challenge at improving West Virginia
Expect the intensity to be at a fever pitch Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas tries to get back on track against dangerous West Virginia in a key Big 12 Conference game in Morgantown, West Virginia. The Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) are on the road for consecutive games for...
WTRF
WVU smothers Texas Tech at home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia women’s basketball held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders for a gritty 67-57 on Saturday at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum. Jayla Hemingway and JJ Quinerly logged double-doubles as they combined for 20 rebounds as the Mountaineers held the Lady Raiders to just 13 percent from behind the arc. That strong defensive effort outweighed a rough offensive performance from WVU in which it converted just 32 percent of its shot attempts.
WTRF
No. 23 WVU Concludes Road Trip With Two in Oklahoma
The West Virginia University wrestling team spends the weekend in Oklahoma for a pair of Big 12 road duals, beginning in Norman against Oklahoma at McCasland Field House on Friday, Jan. 20, before colliding with No. 12 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sunday, Jan. 22. Fans can catch all this...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins recaps “frustrating” loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A sold-out WVU Coliseum crowd was sent home disappointed after the Mountaineers fell to 7th-ranked Texas in a physical, and at times sloppy, battle. Bob Huggins was frustrated after the loss, which came on the heels of the team’s first Big 12 win of the season. Here’s what the coach had to say.
WTRF
WVU braces for second straight ranked foe in No. 7 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s grind continues. The Mountaineers will host their third top-25 opponent in five games on Saturday when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns line up at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. West Virginia has some confidence after earning...
WTRF
WVU hoops on the bubble for NCAA Tournament, according to projection
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — March is still a long way away, but the latest NCAA Tournament projections favor WVU men’s basketball, despite the team’s recent losing streak to open Big 12 play. As of Friday morning, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has WVU slotted as one of the “last four...
Comments / 0