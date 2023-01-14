Read full article on original website
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
Stephen Curry Said The Wizard Fan Broke A "Cardinal Rule" And Walked Out Early Because He Fired Up Draymond Green
Stephen Curry loved the fact that the Wizards fan fired up Draymond Green.
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Epic Video Of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, And The Golden State Warriors Presidential Visit To The White House As The 2022 NBA Champions
A video compilation of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the White House for a Presidential visit as the 2022 NBA champions has gone viral.
Lakers Rumors: Should LA Try to Trade for This Disgruntled Two-Way Veteran?
He's going to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
Warriors return to White House to celebrate 2022 NBA championship
President Biden welcomed the Warriors in their first trip back to the White House since 2016 to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.
Draymond Green Gets Real On The Departure Of Gary Payton II
Draymond laments the loss of GPII amid Warriors' struggles.
Mark Cuban fires back at the artist who painted a "Please send help" Luka Doncic mural in Dallas - "It's disrespectful"
Cuban said that the mural was disrespectful, but also said that if that's how fans want to act toward the Dallas Mavericks franchise than so be it
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Kids these days, am I right? It’s a tradition. Once you reach 30, you’re required to be excessively critical of anyone under 30. Whether it’s fair or not, these are the rules. NBA players are no exception. It is fair to say that younger people can be...
Lakers News: What LA Plans To Do With Newly Open Roster Spot
Will Sterling Brown return?
Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion
The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey’s idea to utilize him off the bench […] The post Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham Takes A Shot At LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Others On His Team Who Don't Make 3-Point Shots
Darvin Ham hilariously stated that the Los Angeles Lakers need players who can make some three-pointers and not just take them.
