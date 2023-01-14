Read full article on original website
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins
Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed
The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
Mike Florio throws out Tom Brady, Sean Payton team-up that would be nightmare fuel for Saints
A Tom Brady and Sean Payton team-up? One insider seems to think it’s possible. Last year, the Miami Dolphins found themselves in hot water after the Tom Brady, Sean Payton situation came to light. It ended up costing the Dolphins dearly, but this offseason, Brady and Payton have a legitimate chance to end up together.
Gronk wonders why Aaron Rodgers cares more about MVP than Super Bowl wins
Aaron Rodgers’ most recent interview on the Pat McAfee show caught Rob Gronkowski’s attention. After being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 18 by a division rival, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces yet another offseason of uncertainty. The Detroit Lions slammed the door shut on any...
Stephen A. Smith learned quickly not to mess with Rihanna
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized to Rihanna after comments he made about the singer during an appearance on “The Sherri Show.”. There are eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs as we enter the Divisional Round, where one AFC team and one NFC team will compete in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 for the coveted Lombardi Trophy. There are plenty of eyes on the biggest game of the year, and it’s not just because of the games or commercials. There’s also the halftime show, where a top musical act will perform. This year, the halftime show performer will be Rihanna.
Eagles versus Giants: Guess what Wink Martindale said about Boston Scott
It never seems to take long before any discussion about a Philadelphia Eagles/New York Giants game transitions into debates about whether or not any interested party should place wagers on Boston Scott finding his way into the end zone as an ‘anytime touchdown scorer’. You have all heard this story thousands of times by way of one avenue or another. For the sake of this conversation alone, this has to be brought up once more.
