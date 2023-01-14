ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
Reason for delayed decision on Steelers coaching staff revealed

The Steelers could still be making changes with the coaching staff. A personal situation Mike Tomlin is tending to has delayed the decision. Pittsburgh Steelers fans, especially those who are loudly against Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, are likely wondering why 10 days have come and gone since the end of the season yet no coaching staff firings have been announced after the team failed to make the NFL playoffs and put up the 26th-ranked scoring offense.
Stephen A. Smith learned quickly not to mess with Rihanna

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized to Rihanna after comments he made about the singer during an appearance on “The Sherri Show.”. There are eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs as we enter the Divisional Round, where one AFC team and one NFC team will compete in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 for the coveted Lombardi Trophy. There are plenty of eyes on the biggest game of the year, and it’s not just because of the games or commercials. There’s also the halftime show, where a top musical act will perform. This year, the halftime show performer will be Rihanna.
Eagles versus Giants: Guess what Wink Martindale said about Boston Scott

It never seems to take long before any discussion about a Philadelphia Eagles/New York Giants game transitions into debates about whether or not any interested party should place wagers on Boston Scott finding his way into the end zone as an ‘anytime touchdown scorer’. You have all heard this story thousands of times by way of one avenue or another. For the sake of this conversation alone, this has to be brought up once more.
