'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
Jersey mix up: Joe Burrow hilariously mixes up his jersey with Brandon Allen's
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow talked with reporters Wednesday as the team prepares for the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. Burrow appeared in Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. When one of the reporters pointed it out, Burrow burst out laughing. "What happened was I...
Game ball giving tradition has returned with Bengals playoff win
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' tradition of handing out game balls to local bars and restaurants has returned like a fumble and runback 98 yards into the end zone. After the dramatic win on a fumble returned for a touchdown, Bengals head coach Zach Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Blind Pig to present a game ball.
Bengals deliver game winning ball to Clutch OTR
CINCINNATI — The tradition continues as local restaurants receive game winning balls from the Bengals last playoff game. It was started by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest stop is Clutch...
Deserving fans making memories at Paycor Stadium Sunday night
CINCINNATI — A close bond between two family members is growing stronger through the Bengals. On Sunday, they were sent to the home playoff game for free. Now, this priceless experience is living on forever. Lucas Lauer is a huge Bengals fan. He witnessed history on Sunday. "To see...
'Go win the Super Bowl': Andrew Whitworth's kids cheer on Bengals, Burrow after win
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting some Cincinnati love from Andrew Whitworth's kids. The former left tackle for the Bengals and last year's Super Bowl Champion with the Rams is now living amongst Bengals fans. "Thank you Joe for signing our jerseys go win the Super Bowl, we're going...
'They gotta play us': Meet the Bengals coach who coined this season's catch phrase
CINCINNATI — "They gotta play us!" You've heard the Cincinnati Bengals yell it pregame, in game, walking off the field, but where did that line come from?. WLWT's Olivia Ray did some digging and found the man responsible. Mark Duffner's official role with the Bengals is Senior Defensive Assistant...
Riding shotgun with Joe Burrow: Young Bengals fan meets team, head coach at practice
CINCINNATI — The dream of hanging out with Coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and nearly half a dozen Bengals players became a reality for a young member of Who Dey Nation. In early December, Calvin Theetge and his father, Derrick Theetge, attended a practice hoping to get up close to the team.
Chicken wings gauge excitement building over Bengals playoff game
CINCINNATI — The level of playoff excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is getting an unconventional measurement — using chicken wings and hamburgers. The orders for traditional football foods by some large local restaurants have doubled for this weekend’s game. “We do...
