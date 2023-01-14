ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
WLWT 5

Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Game ball giving tradition has returned with Bengals playoff win

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' tradition of handing out game balls to local bars and restaurants has returned like a fumble and runback 98 yards into the end zone. After the dramatic win on a fumble returned for a touchdown, Bengals head coach Zach Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Blind Pig to present a game ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals deliver game winning ball to Clutch OTR

CINCINNATI — The tradition continues as local restaurants receive game winning balls from the Bengals last playoff game. It was started by Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. The latest stop is Clutch...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Deserving fans making memories at Paycor Stadium Sunday night

CINCINNATI — A close bond between two family members is growing stronger through the Bengals. On Sunday, they were sent to the home playoff game for free. Now, this priceless experience is living on forever. Lucas Lauer is a huge Bengals fan. He witnessed history on Sunday. "To see...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Chicken wings gauge excitement building over Bengals playoff game

CINCINNATI — The level of playoff excitement around the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills is getting an unconventional measurement — using chicken wings and hamburgers. The orders for traditional football foods by some large local restaurants have doubled for this weekend’s game. “We do...
CINCINNATI, OH

