ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘The Whole Of His Dream Had To Do With Economic Empowerment’: Remembering MLK At D.C.’s Annual Parade

Thousands of people gathered in Southeast D.C. on Monday to march in a parade and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Their peace walk and parade stretched for two miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. It was the 42nd annual parade hosted by the Coalition for Peace, a tradition that started before King’s birthday even became a federal holiday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hilltop

Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service

At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
WASHINGTON, DC
eastoftheriverdcnews.com

New Home for Washington School for Girls at THEARC

A fourth phase of expansion is coming to THEARC (1901 Mississippi Ave. SE) and it will unite a school community. Building Bridges Across the River (BBAR), the non-profit operator of THEARC and the Washington School for Girls (WSG), are partnering to build a 33,000 square foot building that will unite all the school’s students, from grades 3 to 8, in one location.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

New trail highlights Black history across southern Old Town

A new trail is launching in Alexandria next month that highlights Black history across southern Old Town. The new South Trail Route is an extension of the African American Waterfront Heritage Trails’ North Trail Route that launched in 2021. Together, both trails run from Montgomery Street to the southern tip of Jones Point Park.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Takoma Park Accepting Applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program

The City of Takoma Park is currently accepting applications for its Community Quality of Life Grants Program through Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Community Quality of Life Grants Program provides financial support for specific programs, projects, and events that improve the quality of life for city residents by providing greater access and opportunities for participation in the arts and sciences. Projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in financial support.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Man Stabbed in Dupont Circle: Police

A man was found stabbed in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said. First responders were called to the 2000 block of P Street NW just after 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim still breathing. He was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is...
WASHINGTON, DC
hillrag.com

Screening of Barry Farm Documentary at St. Mark’s

You are invited to an open invitation to the screening of the film “Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice in Washington, DC” Feb. 1 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church (301 A St. SE). The event takes place both in person or online. Directed by Sabiyha...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code

WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy