FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
‘The Whole Of His Dream Had To Do With Economic Empowerment’: Remembering MLK At D.C.’s Annual Parade
Thousands of people gathered in Southeast D.C. on Monday to march in a parade and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Their peace walk and parade stretched for two miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. It was the 42nd annual parade hosted by the Coalition for Peace, a tradition that started before King’s birthday even became a federal holiday.
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Says It's ‘Irrelevant' He Lied in Call to Pride Clinic
A Republican campaigning for a spot on the Fairfax County School Board is responding to claims he attacked the LGBTQ+ community by posing as the parent of a transgender child in a phone call to a local medical clinic. Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call...
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Pretends to Be Parent of Transgender Child in Call to Clinic
A candidate running for the Fairfax County School Board is receiving criticism for a video he shared on social media of himself pretending to be a parent of a transgender child. Republican Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call with the Inova Pride Clinic, which offers...
NBC Washington
Lunar New Year 2023: Celebrate Year of the Rabbit in DC, Maryland, Virginia
The Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit. Lunar New Year is considered the most important holiday in China, and it's also celebrated South Korea, Vietnam and far beyond — including in the D.C. area. From restaurant specials to...
Hilltop
Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service
At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
Hilltop
Campus Life Staff Serves Students on the First ‘Soul Food Thursday’ of the Semester
Members of Howard University Campus Life staff served students lunch on the first Thursday of the spring semester as part of their “Back to the Mecca” Spring 2023 welcome week. On Jan. 12, a line of over 200 students extended throughout the Blackburn Café basement floor and up...
eastoftheriverdcnews.com
New Home for Washington School for Girls at THEARC
A fourth phase of expansion is coming to THEARC (1901 Mississippi Ave. SE) and it will unite a school community. Building Bridges Across the River (BBAR), the non-profit operator of THEARC and the Washington School for Girls (WSG), are partnering to build a 33,000 square foot building that will unite all the school’s students, from grades 3 to 8, in one location.
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
alxnow.com
New trail highlights Black history across southern Old Town
A new trail is launching in Alexandria next month that highlights Black history across southern Old Town. The new South Trail Route is an extension of the African American Waterfront Heritage Trails’ North Trail Route that launched in 2021. Together, both trails run from Montgomery Street to the southern tip of Jones Point Park.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Accepting Applications for its Quality of Life Grants Program
The City of Takoma Park is currently accepting applications for its Community Quality of Life Grants Program through Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Community Quality of Life Grants Program provides financial support for specific programs, projects, and events that improve the quality of life for city residents by providing greater access and opportunities for participation in the arts and sciences. Projects are eligible for up to $10,000 in financial support.
NBC Washington
Man Stabbed in Dupont Circle: Police
A man was found stabbed in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said. First responders were called to the 2000 block of P Street NW just after 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim still breathing. He was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is...
hillrag.com
Screening of Barry Farm Documentary at St. Mark’s
You are invited to an open invitation to the screening of the film “Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice in Washington, DC” Feb. 1 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church (301 A St. SE). The event takes place both in person or online. Directed by Sabiyha...
fox5dc.com
Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code
WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
WJLA
WATCH: DC honors Dr. Martin Luther King with annual peace walk, parade on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade returned to the District on Monday. The event commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights leader marked the 42nd annual peace walk and parade in Washington, D.C. This year MLK Day landed...
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
NBC Washington
DC Honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy With Parade, Volunteering and Music
Washingtonians are honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by giving back to their communities, marching for peace and justice and reflecting on the civil rights leader’s legacy in the District and beyond. Many people are expected to stop by the MLK memorial along the National...
