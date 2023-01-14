ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBIR

Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off

Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

‘Career offender’ from Kingsport sent to prison for life

A Kingsport, Tennessee man was labeled a career offender by a federal court judge who sentenced him to life in prison on drug and weapon charges. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was found guilty in US District Court in Greeneville following a three-day trial on charges of selling heroin and marijuana while in possession of two guns during his August 2020 arrest.
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested. Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley...
KNOXVILLE, TN

