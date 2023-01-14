Read full article on original website
WBIR
Cocke Co. school closes after roof rips off
Newport Grammar School is cleaning up after last week's storms on Thursday. The wind blew off the school's rooftop leaving several students with minor scrapes.
Residents report water leak at Knoxville apartment building with many previously reported issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Queen Funchess has lived at Summit Towers for the last 15 years, but right now, she said it's a struggle. "One minute I have water, then I go back again and I don't have water. No water pressure or anything," she said. Funchess lives on the...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
Firefighter injured in Sullivan County structure fire
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One firefighter was injured during a Sullivan County structure fire late Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Ben Wexler with the Warriors Path VFD, units responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 area of Moreland Drive at 11:53 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were reportedly coming through the roof […]
WBIR
Knoxville Ice Bears donating portion of ticket sales to help KCSO corporal, family that lost home in fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KCSO corporal Lance Thomas and his family said they are still picking up the pieces following a house fire that left him, his wife and five of his kids with nearly nothing. It was a fire that occurred on New Year's Eve, while Lance was on his way to a Knoxville Ice Bears game.
Safe Haven Empowerment Center at a 'standstill' after building hit by car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who live at the Safe Haven Teen Empowerment Center woke up to destruction on Wednesday. Part of the building is now destroyed after a street drag race turned deadly. One car involved in the race crashed into the center, and a person was killed in the crash.
I-40 bridge work to impact traffic in Knoxville near Alcoa Highway starting Friday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Road crews will be implementing lane closures in a busy section of I-40 in Knoxville starting this Friday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews will be conducting bridge work at the section of I-40 in downtown Knoxville over 17th Street. Starting the night of Jan....
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Cumberland Ave. developer files for demolition permits for many buildings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Developers have filed requests for demolition permits on many properties along Cumberland Avenue, including many properties from the location of Hanna's Cafe down to the Shell gas station down the road. The requests show that buildings are expected to be demolished from the top, down using...
Commissioner leaves meeting after heated debate about McAlister’s incident
Knox County deputies did not attend the commission meeting after being requested to speak about their involvement in an incident that led to a teen being fired at a restaurant in November 2022.
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. The Seven on 1/18. News at 6 on 1/18. News...
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
Knoxville groups work together to create bilingual play area, connecting with kids of many backgrounds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several community groups in Knoxville partnered together to create a special playground for young children. The playground is meant to engage with kids from many kinds of cultural backgrounds. Centro Hispano, Muse Knoxville and the Friends of Literacy collaborated together on a bilingual play area. Organizers...
supertalk929.com
‘Career offender’ from Kingsport sent to prison for life
A Kingsport, Tennessee man was labeled a career offender by a federal court judge who sentenced him to life in prison on drug and weapon charges. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was found guilty in US District Court in Greeneville following a three-day trial on charges of selling heroin and marijuana while in possession of two guns during his August 2020 arrest.
The Vanished | Daniel Dewey and the unsolved Silver Alert
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The subject of a statewide Silver Alert continues to stump investigators. Ten months ago, 72-year-old Daniel Dewey disappeared. In the time since his disappearance, authorities have increased the reward leading to his location to $50,000. Daniel Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed...
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
WBIR
KPD: 'Multiple' serious injuries in Magnolia Avenue crash
Knoxville police said three cars were involved. One crashed into a home. No one inside the home was hurt.
Family gathers to honor shooting victims two years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered on Magnolia Avenue Wednesday night to honor two men who were shot dead on Jan. 18, 2021. Two years since that shooting, no one has been arrested. Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan were both killed in that shooting. The East Tennessee Valley...
Greene County basement fire leaves 1 person dead
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Greeneville home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
1 dead, children fighting for their lives after SUV hit by drag race on Magnolia Ave
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
