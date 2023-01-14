Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Dak Prescott Slams Helmet After Brett Maher's 3rd of 4 Missed PATs Vs. Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys got off to a great start in the NFL playoffs. Well, everyone except Brett Maher. The Cowboys kicker missed a record-setting four extra point attempts in Dallas' 31-14 wild card game win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher had the NFL playoff record for...
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Wild Card Round Schedule for Monday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card schedule for Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wild card round is wrapping up, and the last two teams on the schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The No. 5 Cowboys (12-5) will be taking...
Rob Gronkowski Blasts Aaron Rodgers for ‘MVP' Comments
Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still...
Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason
Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad
Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point...
How to Watch 49ers Vs. Cowboys Divisional Round Game
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Order Stays Steady With All-Star Showcases to Come
NFL Mock Draft: All-star showcases can shake up current order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A national champion has been crowned in the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Furthermore, there several all-star collegiate games are to be played in the weeks ahead and these contests will showcase for NFL hopefuls across the country.
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
Kevin Warren's Home Run Bears Press Conference Signals New Day for Franchise
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It didn't long Tuesday afternoon at Halas Hall to realize a seismic shift had occurred for one of the NFL's marquee franchises. When new president and CEO Kevin Warren took the podium for his introductory press conference, it all started to become clear. Things are going...
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
When Did the ‘Duval' Chant Start and Why Do the Jaguars Use It?
Kansas City isn’t ready. This weekend’s divisional round showdown, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be one to remember, not only because of the excitement that surrounds the NFL playoffs, but because the Jags are playing – which means “Duval.”
How to Watch Jaguars Vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The AFC’s top seed is ready to get its playoff run underway. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week and will kick off the NFL’s divisional round on their home turf. Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in part because of the canceled Bills-Bengals game from Week 17, but the team was also scalding hot entering the postseason. Andy Reid’s squad has only lost two games since September and ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month
Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Kevin Warren Gives Bears Exactly What Franchise Has Long Been Missing
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Tuesday was a massive day for the Bears franchise and its future. For years, people have asked for one of the NFL's marquee franchises to get serious about building a winner. To change the dynamic in the building. To grow up. In announcing Kevin Warren as...
Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears
Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
