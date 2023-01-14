ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Rob Gronkowski Blasts Aaron Rodgers for ‘MVP' Comments

Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason

Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad

Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

How to Watch 49ers Vs. Cowboys Divisional Round Game

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Order Stays Steady With All-Star Showcases to Come

NFL Mock Draft: All-star showcases can shake up current order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A national champion has been crowned in the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Furthermore, there several all-star collegiate games are to be played in the weeks ahead and these contests will showcase for NFL hopefuls across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Jaguars Vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The AFC’s top seed is ready to get its playoff run underway. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week and will kick off the NFL’s divisional round on their home turf. Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in part because of the canceled Bills-Bengals game from Week 17, but the team was also scalding hot entering the postseason. Andy Reid’s squad has only lost two games since September and ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month

Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten

Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy