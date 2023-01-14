How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The AFC’s top seed is ready to get its playoff run underway. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week and will kick off the NFL’s divisional round on their home turf. Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in part because of the canceled Bills-Bengals game from Week 17, but the team was also scalding hot entering the postseason. Andy Reid’s squad has only lost two games since September and ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO