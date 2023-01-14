Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
How to Watch 49ers Vs. Cowboys Divisional Round Game
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.
Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad
Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Has No Concern Knee Issues Are Career-Threatening
PARIS --- Two days removed from the 1-year anniversary of when he last played in an NBA game, Lonzo Ball took the court at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan after the Chicago Bulls bussed right from the airport for a short practice on Monday. Unfortunately for Ball and the Bulls, the...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Order Stays Steady With All-Star Showcases to Come
NFL Mock Draft: All-star showcases can shake up current order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A national champion has been crowned in the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Furthermore, there several all-star collegiate games are to be played in the weeks ahead and these contests will showcase for NFL hopefuls across the country.
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
Kevin Warren's Home Run Bears Press Conference Signals New Day for Franchise
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It didn't long Tuesday afternoon at Halas Hall to realize a seismic shift had occurred for one of the NFL's marquee franchises. When new president and CEO Kevin Warren took the podium for his introductory press conference, it all started to become clear. Things are going...
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
How Bears Will Transition From Ted Phillips to Kevin Warren
How Bears will transition from Phillips to Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears introduced Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s already hit the ground running leading the organization. Now, Warren says he’s in “information download” mode. That means meeting up with both Ted Phillips and Ryan Poles to get up to speed with all the details on where the Bears stand in both business and football. The bulk of that work will begin next week.
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month
Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
7 Things We Learned From Bears, Kevin Warren Press Conference
7 things we learned from Bears, Warren press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During his introductory press conference with the Bears, newly hired president Kevin Warren came with strong ideas, experiences and talking points. He was asked about a slew of tasks he will take endure during his...
Kevin Warren Gives Bears Exactly What Franchise Has Long Been Missing
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Tuesday was a massive day for the Bears franchise and its future. For years, people have asked for one of the NFL's marquee franchises to get serious about building a winner. To change the dynamic in the building. To grow up. In announcing Kevin Warren as...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0