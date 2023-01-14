ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NBC Chicago

How to Watch 49ers Vs. Cowboys Divisional Round Game

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.
NBC Chicago

Report: Cowboys Add Kicker Tristan Vizcaino to Practice Squad

Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point...
NBC Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Order Stays Steady With All-Star Showcases to Come

NFL Mock Draft: All-star showcases can shake up current order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A national champion has been crowned in the Georgia Bulldogs, and the NFL playoffs are in full swing. Furthermore, there several all-star collegiate games are to be played in the weeks ahead and these contests will showcase for NFL hopefuls across the country.
NBC Chicago

How Bears Will Transition From Ted Phillips to Kevin Warren

How Bears will transition from Phillips to Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears introduced Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s already hit the ground running leading the organization. Now, Warren says he’s in “information download” mode. That means meeting up with both Ted Phillips and Ryan Poles to get up to speed with all the details on where the Bears stand in both business and football. The bulk of that work will begin next week.
NBC Chicago

Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten

Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
NBC Chicago

Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month

Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
NBC Chicago

7 Things We Learned From Bears, Kevin Warren Press Conference

7 things we learned from Bears, Warren press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During his introductory press conference with the Bears, newly hired president Kevin Warren came with strong ideas, experiences and talking points. He was asked about a slew of tasks he will take endure during his...
