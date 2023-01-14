Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Former College Football Star Found Dead
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
ABC 33/40 News
Tigers beat LSU 67-49 for 4th straight win
Auburn appeared to be ready to put it in cruise control in Baton Rouge. The Tigers led LSU 32-21 at halftime. But the Bayou Bengals opened the second half with an 11-2 run and all of a sudden, Auburn's lead was cut to 34-32. Then the team that has been...
ABC 33/40 News
Tide wins at Vandy 78-66 in first game since Darius Miles' arrest
Alabama freshman Brandon Miller recorded his fourth double-double to lead No. 4/4 Alabama to its sixth consecutive win to start Southeastern Conference play, defeating Vanderbilt 78-66 Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium. With the win, Alabama improved to 16-2 overall and 6-0 in SEC play, making it the second time UA...
ABC 33/40 News
'An incredibly sad situation': Nate Oats addresses Miles arrest on capital murder charge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats meets with the media twice a week to talk about upcoming games his Crimson Tide are playing. Today's press conference mentioned very little about the 4th-ranked Tide's game Tuesday at Vanderbilt. Oats instead spent most of the news conference addressing the arrest of former player Darius Miles Sunday on capital murder charges in connection with a shooting in Tuscaloosa that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip. Miles, a native of Washington, DC was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis of Maryland. Neither Davis nor Harris were affiliated with the University of Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
Samford still perfect in SoCon after road win at ETSU
The Samford Bulldogs perfect run through the SoCon continued Wednesday night with a 69-59 win at ETSU. The win improved the Bulldogs record to 13-7, 7-0 in the SoCon. The victory marks the Bulldogs' longest winning streak since the 2005-06 season and their first time starting 7-0 in conference play since the 1998-99 campaign.
ABC 33/40 News
Blazers lose heartbreaker at MTSU 74-73
It was a toe-to-toe, punch-counterpunch battle in Murfreesboro with the MTSU Blue Raiders landing one more punch than the UAB Blazers. The result was a 74-73 heartbreaking overtime loss for UAB, their third loss in four games. The Blazers are now 13-6, 4-4 in C-USA. MTSU is 11-7, 4-3 in C-USA.
ABC 33/40 News
Car left tangled in power lines after Birmingham crash
A bizarre wreck in Birmingham left a car in an unusual situation. According to Birmingham Fire-Rescue, two people were trapped inside the car on Graymont Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital after they were gotten out of the car. No word yet on how the car ended up...
ABC 33/40 News
Man injured in shooting on 20th Avenue N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was injured in a shooting in Birmingham Monday afternoon. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened at 24th Street North and 20th Avenue North. Police said the man's injuries are life-threatening and there is no suspect in custody. This story is developing....
ABC 33/40 News
Missing person search underway for woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a woman who was last seen in Jefferson County Tuesday. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Courtney Michele Williams was last seen on Jade Lake Road. The sheriff's office said Williams may be walking in the Clay/Palmerdale area.
ABC 33/40 News
Family shares heartbreak of losing son to drug overdose; JeffCo numbers still trending up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County is on track to set a record number for drug overdoses as the final 2022 numbers are calculated. Behind those devastating numbers are grieving families asking how can we better deal with this crisis?. "My brother was the biggest goofball ever and he...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Hoover considering restrictions on short term rentals, Airbnb
Hoover could be cracking down on short term rentals in the city by adopting an ordinance that could put restrictions on these properties, such as Airbnb. If the ordinance is passed, short term rentals would only be allowed to operate in apartments, condos and commercial areas. "I think the biggest...
ABC 33/40 News
JeffCo. leaders move forward with plans for more bike trails, sidewalks and crosswalks
Jefferson County leaders want to make it safer and more comfortable for people who bike and walk to work or school in unincorporated parts of the county. Their plan is to improve and extend sidewalks, crosswalks and bike trails in communities where people have limited transportation. County leaders plan to...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in robbery at store on Highway 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department asked for help from the public in identifying a person of interest in connection to a store robbery last Tuesday. Police said on January 10, officers responded to a Target store Highway 280 on report of a robbery. When...
ABC 33/40 News
79-year-old man dies two days after house fire
A 79-year-old man has died two days after being injured in a house fire, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Jesse Gaddy was found inside a burning house on Cotton Avenue on January 15, 2023. He was taken to the hospital where he died on January 17, 2023. The cause...
