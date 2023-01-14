Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams
Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
1 Useful Silver Lining from Vikings Playoff Loss
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Padres Duo; Would Be Solid Trade Candidates
Boston reportedly has shown an interest in two Padres defensive wizards
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/18/23: Yuli Gurriel nearing deal; Pablo López for Luis Arraez?
Tuesday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) had a sacrifice fly and came off the bench to catch. For the second time, free agent Yuli Gurriel met with the Marlins, reports Alejandro Villegas of Five Reasons Sports (Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase mentioned their previous meeting). There is serious mutual interest, according to Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer, and a deal could get finalized soon. First base is a thin position for the Marlins and they’ve been targeting contact hitters throughout this offseason. I’d expect the two-time World Series champ to be attainable on a slightly cheaper one-year deal than what Carlos Santana got from the Pirates ($6.75 million guarantee).
NFL Predictions: Picks for Every Divisional Playoff Game
Our experts offer free NFL picks for every divisional playoff game as the playoffs continue.
Commanders Bidders Told Owner Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake
Dan Snyder hasn’t officially said how much of the Washington Commanders — or even if — he will sell. The half-dozen bidders, however, have been told that Snyder plans to offload enough to clear the way for a new controlling owner, a person with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports.
NFL Mock Draft: Texans and Bears Make a Deal; Both Win on Day 1
With the Chicago Bears holding the top pick in April's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may need to pay a fee to secure the future of their franchise.
NFL World Reacts To The Pat Shurmur Announcement
Earlier this offseason the Washington Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Over the past few days, the team has interviewed several candidates. However, the latest candidate is making headlines so far this afternoon. The team announced this afternoon that they interviewed ...
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Reportedly Decides On Big Ten Football Sideline Reporter
NBC will begin airing Big Ten football games on Saturday nights next season as part of a new media rights deal completed last year. The network is assembling its broadcast team in preparation for the primetime package. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be the ...
Viva El Birdos
An Overview of the International Signing Class
A little while back I was asked to do a piece on the St. Louis Cardinals international signing class when the signing period opened on January 15th. With 17 names officially joining the organization yesterday and more likely on the way, there’s plenty to cover. Here’s the full list of 17 players:
The Vikings Made More NFL History in Their Loss to the Giants
