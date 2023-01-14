ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kliff Kingsbury not interested in OC openings

 4 days ago

It doesn’t appear that Kliff Kingsbury, fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week, is currently interested in any offensive coordinator openings.

According to FOX Sports, Kingsbury recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and is not planning any interviews despite multiple teams’ interest in hiring him as OC.

Kingsbury’s contract with the Cardinals was guaranteed through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. He went 28-37-1 in four seasons at the helm.

A number of teams have a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, including the Patriots, Commanders, Rams, Jets and Titans, along with teams who will have new coaching staffs in 2023.

Kingsbury, 42, is a friend of Rams head coach Sean McVay and also has ties to the Patriots as a former backup quarterback.

–Field Level Media

