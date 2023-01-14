ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 6

DrinkSlinger
4d ago

If our juvenile detention center is full, drop the age to be tried as an adult and start putting these clowns in adult jail.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Hoke County man arrested for robbery, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

SP woman charged with assault on government official

A 20-year-old woman from Southern Pines is facing charges of assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and two counts of communicating threats. “Upon officer’s arrival, they spoke with a family member of Aaja Chantel Atkins who...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WMBF

Robeson County man faces nearly 30 years for drug trafficking, possession of a weapon

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison in connection to a shooting at a race track in 2019. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a trial in 2022 when a jury found Henderson guilty on multiple charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Body of teen found on Docia Circle Sunday

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday morning, Jan. 15 on Docia Circle. Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call of a “suspicious subject’’ lying in the backyard of a residence on the 5300 block of Docia Circle, police said in a release.
jocoreport.com

SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer

SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
SMITHFIELD, NC
hokenews.com

Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence

[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy