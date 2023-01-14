ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison in connection to a shooting at a race track in 2019. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a trial in 2022 when a jury found Henderson guilty on multiple charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO