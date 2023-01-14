Read full article on original website
DrinkSlinger
4d ago
If our juvenile detention center is full, drop the age to be tried as an adult and start putting these clowns in adult jail.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
She May Have Been Murdered For Rejecting A DateStill UnsolvedFayetteville, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From FayettevilleTed RiversFayetteville, NC
Related
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
cbs17
Southern Pines woman arrested after fighting, spitting on officers, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A domestic disturbance call in Southern Pines on Tuesday led to a woman’s arrest for several charges. At 6:38 p.m.. officers responded to the Brookside Park Apartments in the 400 block of Shaw Avenue for ta domestic disturbance. After arriving, they spoke with...
cbs17
Hoke County man arrested for robbery, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after a robbery and assault, according to Hoke County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies said this happened Thursday shortly before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Quail Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the victim who said he was robbed and...
Dobbins Heights gunshot victim charged with multiple counts attempted murder in Hamlet shooting
HAMLET — A man allegedly involved in two late-summer shootings — one as the gunman, one as the victim — has been apprehended. Richmond County Jail records show 26-year-old Darien Deshawn McNair was booked Tuesday, Jan. 17 on four counts of attempted first-degree murder. (Note: Jail records...
sandhillssentinel.com
SP woman charged with assault on government official
A 20-year-old woman from Southern Pines is facing charges of assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of resist, delay and obstruct a public officer and two counts of communicating threats. “Upon officer’s arrival, they spoke with a family member of Aaja Chantel Atkins who...
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It is with great sadness that I...
WECT
Nearly two dozen arrested, charged with drug crimes after Bladen County operation
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that nearly two dozen people suspected of drug-related crimes were arrested in “Operation Street Sweep.” The sheriff’s office says that those arrested are suspected of being drug dealers and their associates. The operation, which...
wpde.com
Man shoots self after officers show up to arrest him at Scotland County home: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after he shot himself Tuesday afternoon when deputies showed up to arrest him at his home off of Old Wire Road in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said deputies...
WMBF
Robeson County man faces nearly 30 years for drug trafficking, possession of a weapon
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison in connection to a shooting at a race track in 2019. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a trial in 2022 when a jury found Henderson guilty on multiple charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.
WRAL
16-year-old reportedly makes online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff, under mental evaluation
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats on social media to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. The threats reportedly included a manifesto and hit list. Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats on social media to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland...
jocoreport.com
Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
‘Violent drug dealer’ from Robeson County sentenced to 27 years in prison
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, was found guilty of drug trafficking, illegal possession of guns and illegal use of guns in a 2022 trial, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation began after […]
cbs17
15 arrested in Hope Mills roundup for drug and gun violations, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Over a dozen people were arrested on Friday in a task force operation for multiple drug and gun violations, according to the Hope Mills Police Department. On Friday, the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun, Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a detail in Pembroke. Fifteen arrests...
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use stun gun on him
Six officers are now on administrative leave after the man was taken to the hospital and later died. Activists are saying answers and transparency are needed.
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
Man ‘intentionally’ drove truck into customers at North Carolina Japanese restaurant; shots fired investigation underway, police say
A man drove a truck into part of a Japanese restaurant after getting into a fight with other customers early Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville police.
Up and Coming Weekly
Body of teen found on Docia Circle Sunday
The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead Sunday morning, Jan. 15 on Docia Circle. Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call of a “suspicious subject’’ lying in the backyard of a residence on the 5300 block of Docia Circle, police said in a release.
Multiple families sue city of Raleigh over 'no-knock' raid on the wrong home
Three families are suing the the city of Raleigh after police officers raided the wrong home in May 2020. Detective Omar Abdullah led that raid – and was later fired after a string of wrongful drug arrests. It's a civil rights lawsuit over a "no-knock" warrant, and it's at...
jocoreport.com
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
hokenews.com
Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence
[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 6