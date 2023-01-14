Read full article on original website
Lloyd David Campfield, 89, Festus
Lloyd David Campfield, 89, of Festus died Jan. 13, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility. Mr. Campfield was a graduate of De Soto High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 40 years, most of them with Roadway and Yellow Freight Systems in St. Louis. He received several safe driving awards, including one for having more than 4 million accident-free miles, and was well-respected by his employers as well as many highway patrol officers on his routes from St. Louis to Kansas City and Springfield. He enjoyed Southern gospel music and played his guitar often for various nursing homes. He was a devoted Christian known for his kind heart, quick wit, silly sense of humor, relentless teasing and generous spirit. He was born May 23, 1933, in De Soto, the son of the late Milford and Hattie (Reynolds) Campfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years: Ada Holdinghausen Campfield.
Harold L. ‘Frosty’ Frost, 96, De Soto
Harold L. “Frosty” Frost, 96, of De Soto died Jan. 15, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Frost was retired from the De Soto Police Department and had a lifelong love for performing music and collecting violins. He was born May 23, 1926, in Koshkonong, the son of the late Everet F. and Jesse L. (Liles) Frost.
Mary Ann ‘Mimi’ G’Sell Hollis, 65, Imperial
Mary Ann “Mimi” G’Sell Hollis, 65, of Imperial died Jan. 13, 2023. Mrs. Hollis was a homemaker. Born June 16, 1957, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Wanda (Needham) G’Sell of Ste. Genevieve and the late Edward P. G’Sell. She grew up in Arnold and was a 1975 Fox High School graduate. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and pets.
Donna K. Wigger, 70, Hillsboro
Donna K. Wigger, 70, of Hillsboro died Jan. 5, 2023, in Hillsboro. Mrs. Wigger was a machine operator with Clayton Corp. Born March 15, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Beulah (Sebastian) and James. B. Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Keith "Duck" Wigger.
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Tindall was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Festus, the daughter of the late Beatrice Virgie “Bea” (Smith) Smetzer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin James “Jim” Tindall Sr. She...
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, Festus
C. Steven Wilcoxen, 69, of Festus died Dec. 31, 2022, at his home. Mr. Wilcoxen enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Sept. 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Gwendolyn Mai McCullough and Carl Gene Wilcoxen. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Wilcoxen...
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, Festus
Rose Marie Montgomery, 89, of Festus died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home. Ms. Montgomery was a former member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. She loved reading, sometimes consuming several books in a single week. A talented cook, she was famous for her yeast rolls. She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play penny slots and spending time with her family and friends. Born June 4, 1933, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Hilda T. (Flieg) and Edwin T. Grass. She was preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth “Leroy” Montgomery.
John ‘Jackie’ White, 73, Festus
John “Jackie” White, 73, of Festus died Jan. 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. White was a security director for Professional Security Consultants and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Celtics and Rams football fan. Born May 22, 1949, in Ste. Genevieve, he was the son of the late Genieve and Herbert White.
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, Arnold
Judith Vernell Roach, 77, of Arnold died Dec. 19, 2022. Ms. Roach was retired from Delmar Gardens. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding her horse. She loved spending time with her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Fresno, Calif., the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Martin) McKinney.
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, De Soto
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 8, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Duszynski was a licensed practical nurse and real estate agent. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church of De Soto. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting and spending time with family. Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Hutchinson) and Bryan Mullins.
State to kick in another nearly $7.3 million for Hardie project
Jefferson County officials learned last week that they will receive another $7 million-plus to help cover infrastructure costs for the James Hardie Industries manufacturing plant in Crystal City. On Jan. 4, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $75 million in grants for projects statewide through the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share...
New council gets little done in first meeting
The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
De Soto council approves contractor for multipurpose field
A new multipurpose turf field is coming to De Soto. De Soto City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 19 to award a $3,158,952 contract to ATG Sports in Festus to build the multipurpose field off Vineland School Road next to the De Soto Athletic Complex. The property where the...
Hillsboro shop offers off-beaten-path items
The Back Rhodes Mercantile shop, which opened Jan. 8 at 10661 Business 21 in Hillsboro carries lots of out-of-the-ordinary items, co-owner April Rhodes said. “We have all kinds of different things for different people,” she said. “We have handmade crafts and gifts. We also have boutique-style items. We offer things you don’t find in a department store.”
Leader Musician of the Month -- Quentin Boyer
The Leader’s Musician of the Month for December is Woodridge Middle School seventh grader Quentin Boyer, 12, of High Ridge. Quentin plays the trombone and is part of the intermediate brass and percussion class, Nate Boxdorfer director of bands said. “He works very hard and practices all the time,”...
Vandals open Festus fire hydrant, wasting thousands of gallons of water
Vandals apparently opened a fire hydrant in Festus early today, Jan. 17, releasing thousands of gallons of water, city officials reported. After an approximately three-hour search, the open fire hydrant was discovered along Shapiro Drive in the Festus Commerce & Business Center. Chuck Boyer, the Festus water foreman, said he...
2023 county budget down from previous year
The Jefferson County Council has approved a $153,824,768 budget for 2023, about $3.7 million less than the one it approved for 2022. The reason the budget took a dip is the same reason it went up by nearly $37 million last year – because of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Alleged shooting threat at Hillsboro High deemed not credible
Hillsboro Police heard about an alleged threat of a shooting planned for Jan. 13 at Hillsboro High School and determined it was an unfounded rumor a student had started. “The latest update on the alleged threat has come to a conclusion,” Hillsboro Police posted Jan. 14 on its Facebook page. “The initial student of interest’s family has been very cooperative. The identified student is no longer a person of interest and has been cleared of any participation of illegal activities at the school. We were able to track down the source of the alleged active shooter rumor and confirmed it was only a rumor.”
Windsor High grad helps get SpaceX rockets in the air
Native Jefferson Countian Eric Wichmann took advantage of his computer skills to launch a career in space exploration. Wichmann, a Windsor High School graduate who grew up in Imperial, works in information technology (IT) for SpaceX in Florida, contributing to the launch of rockets and other spacecraft. “I think I’ve...
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths, two flu deaths
Over the past two weeks, the Jefferson County Health Department has reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths and two flu-related deaths. The COVID-19-related deaths reported during the week of Dec. 25-31, were a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. The flu-related death reported that week was a man in his 90s.
