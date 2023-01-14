Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter hosting job fair on January 28
The City of Newport News will be holding a hiring event at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.
New 'Out and About' therapeutic program for adults with disabilities in Suffolk
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office provides timeline of events in death of Williamsburg woman
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
New VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
A new Veterans Administration medical clinic is coming to the former site of a movie theater in Western Branch.
Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Wednesday with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Several pets found dead in house fire on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake
A home on the 700 block of Sparrow Road caught fire Monday afternoon, leaving several pets dead, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes.
No injuries reported following house fire in Hampton
According to a Facebook post from Hampton Fire, both Hampton and Newport News Fire Departments responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. on Haley Drive.
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports.
Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport
A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17.
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital
It was an emotional homecoming as Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers, who was shot in Hampton earlier this month, was released from the hospital Wednesday.
VB inmate completes mural to be displayed at Sheriff's Office
A Virginia Beach City Jail inmate completed painting a mural, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Remains found of 18-year-old reported missing on Eastern Shore
PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The remains of an 18-year-old reported missing back in April 2022 in Accomack County have been found, authorities confirmed. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of Jay’von Malik Bailey, of Temperanceville. The skeletal remains were found back on Monday, January 9 by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road, a secluded area on the seaside east of Exmore.
Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports.
NN Bomb Squad, Williamsburg police investigate suspicious package near William & Mary campus
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police are investigating the report of a suspicious package on Jamestown Road near the William & Mary campus Wednesday evening. Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near 600 Jamestown Road just after 7 p.m. The Newport News Bomb Squad is...
Garage fire in Carrollton spread to nearby brush
The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire.
