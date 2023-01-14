Read full article on original website
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The Benton County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit detailing the arrest of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III.
Former Arkansas Senator sentenced to 12 months in prison for bribery conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas State Senator and State Representative was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Henry (Hank) Wilkins IV had previously pleaded guilty back in 2018 to conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to devise a scheme. According to reports, he was sentenced to 12 months...
Arkansas man sentenced to 8 years for identity theft scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Blytheville, Arkansas, man accused of identity theft and filing fraudulent credit applications will spend more than eight years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced. Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison after being investigated for multiple fraudulent credit […]
Arkansas sheriffs push back on new ATF gun policy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas sheriff's offices are pushing back against a new gun policy from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, (ATF). This new federal rule states that those who use a "brace stabilizer" attachment will have to register their weapons with the government.
magnoliareporter.com
Parole Board publishes monthly recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. UNION COUNY. Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
nwahomepage.com
Gov. Sanders reverses official position on mask mandates
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities. According to a press release, Sanders said on Tuesday she asked Attorney General Tim Griffin to...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,433 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,433 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 3,566 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 348 new cases per day in the state,...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Bentley's law proposed in Arkansas, protecting the children of drunk driving victims
ARKANSAS, USA — District 81 Representative RJ Hawk is the lead sponsor for HB1131 which would introduce the Bentley Law to Arkansas. If passed, the bill would require intoxicated drivers to pay child support for the victim's children. Representative Hawk explained that it started for him while campaigning and...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders makes appointments to Racing, State Police, Governor’s mansion commissions
Gov. Sarah Sanders announced the following appointments to boards and commissions on Tuesday (Jan. 17). Steve Landers, of Little Rock, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2028. Reappointment. Arkansas State Police Commission:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January...
Kait 8
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police. Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
KARK
Bills introduced into Arkansas legislature to ease car registration, taxes for disabled vets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law. CAR TAGS. Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for...
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
Arkansas Supreme Court chief justice announces departure from WM3 case
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp submitted a letter announcing his recusal from the Damien Echols v. State of Arkansas case. Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, spent nearly 20 years on death row, for a crime he said he didn't commit— the murder of three young boys in West Memphis back in 1993.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
ualrpublicradio.org
Event examines deadliest racially-charged massacre in Arkansas history
With the start of Black History Month just weeks away, a new event will examine one of the lowest points in the history of race relations in Arkansas. The Voices of Elaine Symposium will discuss events surrounding the 1919 killing of as many as several hundred Black people in eastern Arkansas, an event now known now as the Elaine Massacre.
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
onlyinark.com
Murals Bring to Life Arkansas Towns
Last year, 2022, was a big year for muralists in Arkansas. As towns across the state continue revitalizing and renovating historic properties, public art becomes an important piece of the puzzle. As a result, several cities in all four corners of the state hired muralists, local artists, and painters to set apart public walls as canvases to tell their stories.
magnoliareporter.com
‘Middle Mom’ fights for zero waiting foster kids
Christie Erwin has hugged a lot of foster kids, but never while they were in the middle of being interviewed for a short film in hopes of being adopted. That changed last year when a 15-year-old was asked on camera what was hoped for in a family, responded by saying, “I want to be able to hug somebody,” and then started crying.
