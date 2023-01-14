Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Star Pro-Bowl Player To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
Related
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith is issuing an apology after making comments about Rihanna.
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
Mickie James Would Love To Face Mercedes Mone, Wrestle In AEW And WWE As IMPACT Knockouts Champion
Mickie James saved her career at IMPACT Hard To Kill when she defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Had James lost, it would have marked the end of her legendary career as she put her career on the line in the bout. Now...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Nick Khan: Anyone Who Believed Vince McMahon Was Stepping Down With A Tweet Doesn't Know Him
On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced he was retiring as WWE CEO amid allegations of sexual misconduct and paying hush money. On January 6, 2023, McMahon returned to WWE as a member of the board of directors. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
Dana White Addresses Criticism Towards Lack Of Punishment For New Year's Eve Altercation: "What Should My Punishment Be?"
UFC President Dana White addressed the criticism many have had over the lack of professional punishment he's faced for slapping his wife on New Year's Eve in Mexico. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and responded with the following, after being asked why he hasn't suffered seemingly any professional ramifications for his actions from either the UFC or Endeavor.
Viewership Information For IMPACT Wrestling On January 5 And January 12
Viewership numbers for the January 5 and January 12, 2023 editions of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 5 drew 101,000 viewers. This number was up from the 89,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 29. January 5's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew...
Bayley Agrees To Face Becky Lynch In A Cage Match On At WWE Raw XXX
WWE Raw 30 (1/23) - WWE Raw Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day. Fans can find Fightful's coverage of WWE Raw by clicking here. Check out the post-show podcast for a full review of all the action by clicking here.
Dana White Rebukes Francis Ngannou For Not Signing New UFC Deal: "He Doesn't Want To Take A Lot Of Risk"
UFC President Dana White detailed some of the reasons he believes led to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou's departure from the company. White spoke with the media during the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference on Saturday night and was critical of Ngannou's decision to refuse a contract offer to apparently become the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion's history, opting instead to test unrestricted free agency.
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign
WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
Anthem Sports CEO Believes WWE Will Be Taken To New Level If Strategic Media Company Buys It
WWE is reportedly exploring options regarding the sale of the company and has taken action in engaging with outside advisors to help with negotiations for upcoming media rights deals. Vince McMahon returned to the board of directors on January 6, claiming he needed to help lead the media rights negotiations, and a potential sale of the company has been heavily covered by various media outlets.
Bobby Lashley To Challenge For WWE United States Title On 1/23 WWE Raw, Updated Card
Bobby Lashley has earned a shot at the WWE United States Championship. On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Lashley faced Seth Rollins, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-way elimination match, where the winner would earn a title bout against Austin Theory, the defending champion. All six men previously held the gold, so they were eager to clinch a chance to regain it.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0