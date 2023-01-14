ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WDIO-TV

As tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container

MARBURY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week. Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight. Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.
GEORGIA STATE
laniercountynewsonline.com

GSP Troop H Experiences None of the 18 Georgia Fatalities during New Year’s Day Holiday Travel Period

SOUTH GEORGIA, Georgia – There were zero (0) traffic deaths in the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troop H District during the New Year’s Day holiday travel period. Troop B also reported no fatalities. Troop H District includes eighteen counties: Atkinson, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Coffee, Cook, Crisp, Dooly, Echols, Houston, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Macon, Peach, Tift, Turner, and Wilcox. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 30, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, January 2, at 11:59 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Path of Thursday's severe storms through Georgia

This loop of the FOX 5 Live VIPIR shows the path the line of severe storms took through Georgia on the afternoon of Jan. 12, 2023. The line of powerful storms spawned an outbreak of tornadoes with some as intense as an EF-3.
GEORGIA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Three MCPSS teachers recognized as AL Science Teachers of the Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s no secret Mobile County has some amazing teachers -- three of MCPSS Science Teachers are being recognized on the state level. Hutchens Elementary’s Maegan Gayle makes science fun. It’s just part of the reason she’s this year’s Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

The Week in Photos: Storms rip through Georgia

This week in Georgia was dominated by storms that raged through the state on Thursday. While crews are still cleaning up the damages, several Georgians are still without homes due to the deadly tornadoes. Most of the photos in this week’s gallery come from the storm damage.
GEORGIA STATE
go955.com

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer arrested in Georgia

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say Officer Catrice Lockett is on administrative leave after being arrested for fraud in Georgia. She was arrested last week and has posted bond. Lockett joined the KDPS in 2016 and previously worked for Grand Valley State University’s...
KALAMAZOO, MI

