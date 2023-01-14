I believe the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) letter is a scare tactic (“Project Verandas will be reconsidered,” ER Jan. 12, 2022). HCD is not the courts. Laws are pitted against each other in this case, and that definitely should be resolved in court, not by the HCD. Do you really think the State Attorney General is going to fight this battle over six very low income units that will be placed in harm’s way by a refinery? New state law already includes 3200-foot setbacks from a refinery for affordable housing. The AG would be fighting the state’s own position. The optics of shoving very low income people next to a refinery does not bode well, given past refinery disasters. Do we need to be reminded of the disaster of the Richmond refinery where thousands of people were seriously harmed? This issue cannot be mitigated. Hold strong, City Council, and do the right thing for your residents and safety.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO