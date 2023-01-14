Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his children
Famed Television Star Running For Congress
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black death
Lashaun Turner
Los Angeles, CA
easyreadernews.com
Double decker proposed for Hermosa Beach pub parking lot
A new, multi level parking structure in downtown Hermosa Beach was proposed for discussion by newly elected Hermosa Beach City Council Member Rob Saemann at last week’s city council meeting. During his election campaign last year, the building contractor and former planning commissioner promised to solve Hermosa’s parking problem “once and for all.”
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 1-19-23
I believe the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) letter is a scare tactic (“Project Verandas will be reconsidered,” ER Jan. 12, 2022). HCD is not the courts. Laws are pitted against each other in this case, and that definitely should be resolved in court, not by the HCD. Do you really think the State Attorney General is going to fight this battle over six very low income units that will be placed in harm’s way by a refinery? New state law already includes 3200-foot setbacks from a refinery for affordable housing. The AG would be fighting the state’s own position. The optics of shoving very low income people next to a refinery does not bode well, given past refinery disasters. Do we need to be reminded of the disaster of the Richmond refinery where thousands of people were seriously harmed? This issue cannot be mitigated. Hold strong, City Council, and do the right thing for your residents and safety.
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park
A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
easyreadernews.com
Baywatch Community Calendar 1-19-23
Spotlight: Roundhouse Aquarium invites public to join King Tide study. The 20-foot swells during the first two weeks of January breached the King Harbor breakwall, and tore up the yacht club parking. At high tide, the Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach bike paths were flooded. But the January damage was mild compared to what it might have been had the large swells hit the weekend of Dec. 23, 24. Or what it might be this coming weekend, January 21, 22, were the large swells to return.
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
Irvine man fatally shot in confrontation with police
A Southern California man armed with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.
‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands missing near California mountain
The British actor has been missing since late last week, according to authorities.
onekindesign.com
This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe
Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach
After undergoing a complete makeover, the new restaurant opened as Bebe’s Diner on Jan. 5, replacing the Sizzler that sat vacant at the corner of Long Beach and Del Amo boulevards since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The post New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
Orange County man arrested in connection with fatal South LA street takeover crash
An Orange County man was tracked down and arrested in New Mexico in connection with a street racing crash in South Los Angeles that killed a woman on Christmas Day.
Rapper files $10 million claim after video shows LA County deputy threatening to shoot him
Lawyers for rapper Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim, alleging L.A. County sheriff's deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year's Eve.
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
Human bone found at Los Angeles County beach
Police are investigating after a human bone was discovered at a Los Angeles County beach last week. On Jan. 13, police were notified after a bone was found along the shoreline of RAT Beach near the 300 block of Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes. Officers transported the bone to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s […]
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Storm Damage, Icy Conditions Prompt Road Closures In Santa Clarita
Road conditions brought about by cold and rainy weather has resulted in Los Angeles County Public Works closing several roads in Santa Clarita. In the early morning of Wednesday, Placerita Canyon Road was closed down due to icy conditions on the road and reports of black ice. DRIVE SAFE: With a freeze warning in effect ...
