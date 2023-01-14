ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
wkar.org

Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit

DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
DETROIT, MI
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
DETROIT, MI
diehardsport.com

Insider Pegs Michigan Prediction For Five-Star QB, Decision On Horizon?

Michigan has long been recruiting five-star QB Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 15 player and No. 2 QB in the 2024 class, Davis recently saw a prediction from South Carolina insider Hale McGranahan. There have been some rumblings that Davis would decide in December/January...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Workers rally against racism on the job, raise awareness for lawsuit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of people gathered on the University of Michigan's campus Monday afternoon to protest racism on the job. The rally was in connection to a January 2022 lawsuit filed against United Electrical Contractors, which has offices in Lansing and Livonia. Former employees say they faced daily discrimination from company managers and nothing was done.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy