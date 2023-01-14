Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
247Sports
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
wkar.org
Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
diehardsport.com
Insider Pegs Michigan Prediction For Five-Star QB, Decision On Horizon?
Michigan has long been recruiting five-star QB Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 15 player and No. 2 QB in the 2024 class, Davis recently saw a prediction from South Carolina insider Hale McGranahan. There have been some rumblings that Davis would decide in December/January...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
Tv20detroit.com
Workers rally against racism on the job, raise awareness for lawsuit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of people gathered on the University of Michigan's campus Monday afternoon to protest racism on the job. The rally was in connection to a January 2022 lawsuit filed against United Electrical Contractors, which has offices in Lansing and Livonia. Former employees say they faced daily discrimination from company managers and nothing was done.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Police investigating after shots fired into Ann Arbor townhouse
The Ann Arbor Police is asking for the community’s help after they say a person fired shots into a townhouse off Platt Road on Monday around 1 a.m.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Comments / 1