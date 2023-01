SCY (25 yards) CINCINNATI- The University of Cincinnati men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept their dual meet against Kenyon College on senior day on Friday. “This was a strong start for the second half of the season for the Bearcats today, head coach Mandy Commons-DiSalle said. “I think we looked really sharp racing and have a few things to fine-tune over the next few weeks but we are looking great. I’m proud of our seniors tonight and their leadership throughout their time here.”

GAMBIER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO