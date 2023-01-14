BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.

