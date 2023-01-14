ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MA

Group faces civil rights penalties for race-motivated banner

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from an overpass in New Hampshire faces state Civil Rights Act violations, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The complaints allege that on July 30, 2022, the Nationalist Social Club, also known...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
QUINCY, MA
Solve It 7: Jewelry Delivery Delay

(WHDH) — A Medford woman returned from a Caribbean vacation and discovered she’d left something very valuable behind. Getting it back proved almost impossible – until Solve It 7 stepped in. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Walking on the beach, playing in the sand, splashing in the...
MEDFORD, MA
Framingham police searching for missing woman

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing woman. Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen in Framingham on Thursday. She may be in danger due to health reasons. She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a black...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
TAUNTON, MA
Police expand search radius for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are expanding their search efforts for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, as officials ask residents with outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary. For the past few days, the...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Casino-Style Gaming Yielded Record State Revenue in December

The state took in more in taxes and fees from casino-style gambling in December than in any other month on record, counting more than $28.76 million in revenue from last month’s gambling activity at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, the Gaming Commission reported Tuesday. The...
EVERETT, MA
Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to appear in court

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. 7NEWS sources say Buckner was stabbed in the head.
STOUGHTON, MA
Family looking to find owner of ring found on Dorchester beach

BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.
BOSTON, MA
Police: 2 teens arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday, according to police. Officials say a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, both males from Boston, are facing charges including delinquent to wit: assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit: joint venture.
BOSTON, MA
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH
Fire destroys home in Middleton

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
MIDDLETON, MA

