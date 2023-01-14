Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Andrea Campbell to be sworn in as Massachusetts’ first Black female attorney general
BOSTON (WHDH) - Democrat Andrea Campbell is set to be sworn in Wednesday as Massachusetts’ first Black female attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2021, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
whdh.com
Mayor Wu working to establish a plan to cap rent increases amid high housing costs
BOSTON (WHDH) - One neighborhood that has really felt the pain of recent rent hikes is East Boston, where working class families in subsidized housing are now finding themselves living amongst luxury apartments. “In terms of rent I certainly think it’s above the means of at least many people of...
whdh.com
Group faces civil rights penalties for race-motivated banner
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from an overpass in New Hampshire faces state Civil Rights Act violations, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. The complaints allege that on July 30, 2022, the Nationalist Social Club, also known...
whdh.com
Storm creates slick driving conditions across Mass.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Following a morning of snowfall and cold that made for a slick commute throughout Massachusetts, some drivers were faced with much of the same on the way home as the storm moved out. The day started off on a rough note for a number of drivers as...
whdh.com
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered wife, searched online about discarding remains
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of Ana Walshe, first reported missing on Jan. 4, has been charged with her murder and ordered to be held without bail. Brian Walshe, 46, appeared in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment, during which prosecutors detailed gruesome evidence connecting him to the disappearance of his wife, whose body has still not been found.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Jewelry Delivery Delay
(WHDH) — A Medford woman returned from a Caribbean vacation and discovered she’d left something very valuable behind. Getting it back proved almost impossible – until Solve It 7 stepped in. Brandon Gunnoe has the story. Walking on the beach, playing in the sand, splashing in the...
whdh.com
Authorities expand search radius for missing Brookfield woman as efforts to locate her continue
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are expanding their search efforts for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, as officials ask residents with outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary. For the past few days, the...
whdh.com
Investigators piece together disturbing timeline of events after Cohasset mom’s disappearance
As the search for Ana Walshe was unfolding over the last two weeks, investigators have used surveillance video and phone records to piece together a disturbing timeline of Brian Walshe’s alleged actions after his wife’s disappearance that now has him facing a murder charge. Ana Walshe, 39, was...
whdh.com
Boston celebrates the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with ‘Embrace’ unveiling, annual breakfast, rallies
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is celebrating a very special Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year with the unveiling of “The Embrace” MLK monument on Boston Common and several events celebrating the new memorial and the life of the civil rights icon. After careful planning, creativity and construction...
whdh.com
Framingham police searching for missing woman
FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing woman. Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen in Framingham on Thursday. She may be in danger due to health reasons. She is believed to have left in her vehicle, a black...
whdh.com
White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
whdh.com
Police expand search radius for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are expanding their search efforts for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, as officials ask residents with outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary. For the past few days, the...
whdh.com
Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe, expected to appear in court
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman has been charged with her murder and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning, according to officials. Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said a murder warrant for Brian Walshe was issued on Tuesday in...
whdh.com
Casino-Style Gaming Yielded Record State Revenue in December
The state took in more in taxes and fees from casino-style gambling in December than in any other month on record, counting more than $28.76 million in revenue from last month’s gambling activity at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, the Gaming Commission reported Tuesday. The...
whdh.com
Man accused of murdering Stoughton mother to appear in court
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with the murder of a Stoughton mother is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Victor Carter, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old mother of three Amber Buckner, who was found dead in an unattached structure behind the house at 743 Park St. on Dec. 13. 7NEWS sources say Buckner was stabbed in the head.
whdh.com
Family looking to find owner of ring found on Dorchester beach
BOSTON (WHDH) - A family is looking to return a ring found on a Dorchester beach decades ago to its rightful owner. Hillary Burrows and her family say they found the ring at the beach in the 1970s. It has the initials JLM engraved on the inside. The ring also has the initials GLS on it, which Burroughs believes stands for Girls Latin School.
whdh.com
Police: 2 teens arrested in connection with stabbing near Boston Common
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday, according to police. Officials say a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, both males from Boston, are facing charges including delinquent to wit: assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and delinquent to wit: joint venture.
whdh.com
‘He hurt so many people’: Mother of murdered Stoughton woman attends suspect’s hearing
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a Stoughton woman who was murdered last month appeared in court for the suspect’s hearing on Tuesday. Despite her grief, Linda Malone says she showed up at Stoughton District Court to see 39-year-old Victor Carter, who is accused of killing her 40-year-old daughter and mother of three, Amber Buckner.
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
