WINKNEWS.com
Protecting the environment while rebuilding the Sanibel Causeway
Sanibel has always let it be known they are committed to keeping the barrier island a sanctuary where plants and animals thrive alongside people. When constructing the new causeway, engineers stayed true to this commitment. Even with the cranes, driving over the Sanibel Causeway is an experience in itself with...
West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island closed over risk of collapse
A bridge is closed after being deemed too unsafe to be on. It’s happening at the West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island. No vehicles, bikes, or pedestrian traffic is allowed on it. The closure is to prevent something worse from happening. The City of Marco Island says the bridge...
