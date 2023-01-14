ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis police identify victim in MLK Day killing

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified one of three victims who were gunned down during a two-hour span Monday evening. According to a police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Belle Place, located in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash

The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell. Community reacts to Sunday’s fatal MetroLink crash …. The Old Caseyville Road MetroLink crossing has now become a memorial for 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell. Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office. The 45-year-old attorney from suburban...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit

ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead following pursuit in St. Charles County

One person is dead, another in custody following a police pursuit and officer involved shooting late last night in western St. Charles County. The driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at police after the vehicle came to a stop and was shot by the officers and later died of his injuries.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy