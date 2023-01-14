Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League
The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
dotesports.com
3 important questions at the start of the 2023 LCK Spring Split
The 2023 LCK Spring Split is officially underway. Once again, the roster moves made in the offseason laid the foundation for an incredibly exciting and competitive year in Korean League of Legends. Many teams revamped their rosters, bringing in either young blood to add more firepower or signing battle-scarred veterans...
dotesports.com
S1mple sets historic CS:GO record in HLTV rankings
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is widely recognized as the greatest CS:GO player of all time. To add to his long list of accolades, he set yet another impressive milestone over the weekend. The Ukrainian received first place in HLTV’s top 20 players of 2022, beating players like Mathieu “ZywOo”...
dotesports.com
Best lower-rarity spells from the first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season
The first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season was packed with powerful Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that have players salivating over their potential in a variety of Constructed formats. Magic: The Gathering’s next set releases on Friday, Feb. 10 and marks the return of the Phyrexians...
dotesports.com
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
dotesports.com
Deft stomps his former Worlds-winning team in Dplus KIA debut
Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu made his Dplus KIA in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today and demolished his former team. Dplus KIA defeated DRX 2-0 in the opening match of the split. The 2022 League of Legends World Champion almost had the perfect KDA after he finished the first game of the series with 9/0/9 on Lucian. But in the second game, he finished with 7/2/4 after suffering two deaths. Nevertheless, he was one of the driving forces behind Dplus KIA’s victory.
dotesports.com
LCS still ‘number two league’ when it comes to key category in League esports, Riot says
Various rumors and grievances have circulated around the North American League of Legends scene, including the growing sentiment the LCS is being pushed to the wayside in favor of other leagues and esports around the Riot Games ecosystem. But company leadership has recently responded to these claims, stating the support...
dotesports.com
One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles
It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
dotesports.com
Outraged Tyler1 calls Riot ‘paycheck thieves’ over the state of League solo queue
The 2023 ranked season in League of Legends began on Jan. 10 with Patch 13.1 going live, allowing players to start their grind once again. But not everyone is pleased with the state of League solo queue, including Tyler1, who ranted about it during a recent stream. The popular content...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2 season two end?
Overwatch 2 season two brought a series of changes that rocked the Blizzard hero shooter’s meta. While the OW2 was seen by some as a carbon copy of the first iteration, more changes are rolling out as we get deeper into the seasons. Season two mainly saw changes to...
dotesports.com
League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them
After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
dotesports.com
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
dotesports.com
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1
Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
dotesports.com
5 CS:GO players to watch during 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups will be the first tier-one CS:GO tournament of the year following the player break. Like it is at every start of the season, some of the teams in attendance will be debuting new players at the event and fans will get a first glimpse of what these new players are capable of doing. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and Evil Geniuses will be debuting one player each, while Natus Vincere will play their first tournament with Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi as their official fifth, instead of just playing with him in some maps as they did at BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022.
dotesports.com
Beyond the Summit returns to Dota 2 production to save struggling DPC SA 2023 broadcast
Beyond the Summit was one of the longest-serving and most passionate Dota 2 broadcasters in the history of its esports scene, having created their own iconic The Summit series and being involved in many other amazing events throughout the years. It made it all the more surprising when they told...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Lima Major on track to sell out despite Peru situation casting cancellation worries
Even though Dota 2’s first-ever South American Major—the Lima Major—may be in doubt after Peru’s government declared a state of emergency over political protests that have resulted in more than 42 lives casualties, it’s on track to be a sell-out. Based on early numbers, the...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework
The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
dotesports.com
Jace undergoes compleation, brings support for MTG mill decks
Magic: The Gathering’s story is reaching a fever pitch with the new set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, causing many of the game’s main characters to undergo a horrifying transformation. The Phyrexians are a threat to the multiverse and are looking to revive Phyrexia in their metallic vision....
dotesports.com
Apex devs promise players they’re working on ‘Engine Error’ that keeps crashing games
Apex Legends has hit its all-time peak player numbers with the most recent season and collection event, but with each patch comes its fair share of bugs. There have been many server crashes and errors that heavily impact the user experience, leaving many players constantly checking if the servers are down.
Comments / 0