dotesports.com

Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League

The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
dotesports.com

3 important questions at the start of the 2023 LCK Spring Split

The 2023 LCK Spring Split is officially underway. Once again, the roster moves made in the offseason laid the foundation for an incredibly exciting and competitive year in Korean League of Legends. Many teams revamped their rosters, bringing in either young blood to add more firepower or signing battle-scarred veterans...
dotesports.com

S1mple sets historic CS:GO record in HLTV rankings

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is widely recognized as the greatest CS:GO player of all time. To add to his long list of accolades, he set yet another impressive milestone over the weekend. The Ukrainian received first place in HLTV’s top 20 players of 2022, beating players like Mathieu “ZywOo”...
dotesports.com

How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?

Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
dotesports.com

Deft stomps his former Worlds-winning team in Dplus KIA debut

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu made his Dplus KIA in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today and demolished his former team. Dplus KIA defeated DRX 2-0 in the opening match of the split. The 2022 League of Legends World Champion almost had the perfect KDA after he finished the first game of the series with 9/0/9 on Lucian. But in the second game, he finished with 7/2/4 after suffering two deaths. Nevertheless, he was one of the driving forces behind Dplus KIA’s victory.
dotesports.com

One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles

It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
dotesports.com

When does Overwatch 2 season two end?

Overwatch 2 season two brought a series of changes that rocked the Blizzard hero shooter’s meta. While the OW2 was seen by some as a carbon copy of the first iteration, more changes are rolling out as we get deeper into the seasons. Season two mainly saw changes to...
dotesports.com

League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them

After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
dotesports.com

One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1

The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
dotesports.com

These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1

Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
dotesports.com

5 CS:GO players to watch during 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups

2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups will be the first tier-one CS:GO tournament of the year following the player break. Like it is at every start of the season, some of the teams in attendance will be debuting new players at the event and fans will get a first glimpse of what these new players are capable of doing. Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, and Evil Geniuses will be debuting one player each, while Natus Vincere will play their first tournament with Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi as their official fifth, instead of just playing with him in some maps as they did at BLAST Premier World Final in December 2022.
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework

The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
dotesports.com

Jace undergoes compleation, brings support for MTG mill decks

Magic: The Gathering’s story is reaching a fever pitch with the new set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, causing many of the game’s main characters to undergo a horrifying transformation. The Phyrexians are a threat to the multiverse and are looking to revive Phyrexia in their metallic vision....

