Las Vegas police release photos of suspected van in burglary
Las Vegas Metropolitan police have released new photos of a van believed to be connected to a burglary in Spring Valley. The burglary took place on Sunday, Jan. 15 near the 6600 block of Schuster Street near Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road.
Las Vegas police find 2 bodies in house during welfare check
Las Vegas Metropolitan police went to the home in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive near East Flamingo Road and Nellis Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m., to do a welfare check and found the two bodies.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI was headed to methadone clinic when she allegedly struck, killed bicyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges...
news3lv.com
Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
news3lv.com
2 bodies found in east valley home after welfare check, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a welfare check led the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to two deceased bodies on Tuesday. According to LVMPD, officers responded to a welfare check at 2:34 p.m. at the 4000 block of Russian Rider after an employer reported that an employee hadn’t been showing up for work.
news3lv.com
Police report: Woman accused of DUI in deadly Las Vegas crash ran red light
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of driving under the influence and fatally hitting a bicyclist Tuesday ran a red light at the moment of the collision, according to a police report. Jessica Saitta, 35, was arrested after the crash on Sahara Avenue that killed a bicyclist, Las...
Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that the crash occurred at about 4:04 a.m. Tuesday near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
2 bodies found in home in east Las Vegas Valley following welfare check
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home near the Stallion Mountain community just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive after receiving information from...
Las Vegas police find two bodies inside house after welfare check in east valley
Las Vegas police said they found two deceased bodies inside a house in the east valley as they were responded to a welfare check.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man indicted for murder in case of dismembered body found in barrel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 43-year-old Las Vegas man has been formally indicted for murder in the case of a dismembered body found in a barrel last year. Court records show that a grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month against Ryan Bentley for the killing of Rene Enriquez, 39. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
UPDATE: Deadly crash on Sahara involving bicyclist; driver arrested after signs of impairment
A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman faces a DUI charge after a collision that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday on E. Sahara Avenue near Commercial Center Drive.
Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
KTNV
Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Man accused of shooting friend following recent release from prison
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man is accused of shooting a childhood friend after getting out of prison last year. Kenny Richard was identified as the suspect in the murder of 50-year-old Kevin Fleming on October 5, 2023. In an interview with police, Richard claims he ran into a...
Trial set for man in crash that killed 2 pedestrians near North Las Vegas park
A man faces a jury trial in March after pleading not guilty in a crash that left a man and a woman dead near a North Las Vegas Park, court records show.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Suspect in custody after making threats toward Creech Air Force Base staff
UPDATE - 7:35 P.M. Las Vegas police say a suspect allegedly made threats toward Creech Air Force Base staff forcing a hard closure of the US-95 near Indian Springs around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers arrived and the suspect was taken into custody without incident by LVMPD.
