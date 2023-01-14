ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Wanted suspect arrested after barricade situation in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a wanted suspect following a barricade situation in a west valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect in the 2700 block of Lodestone Drive near W. Sahara Avenue around 7:49 a.m. The suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 bodies found in east valley home after welfare check, police say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a welfare check led the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to two deceased bodies on Tuesday. According to LVMPD, officers responded to a welfare check at 2:34 p.m. at the 4000 block of Russian Rider after an employer reported that an employee hadn’t been showing up for work.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Detroit

Suspect who robbed 64-year-old woman arrested in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect who stole a 64-year-old woman's purse in Birmingham earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. The incident happened at about 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue. Police say the woman was walking westbound on the sidewalk on Harmon Street when the suspect ran up from behind and forcibly wrapped his arms around her.After a short struggle, the suspect took the woman's person and fled from the scene. No weapons were shown or implied.According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives identified a suspect following an investigation. They presented their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which issued a felony warrant for one count of robbery (unarmed) and three counts of financial transaction device (stealing/retaining without permission). Police say detectives learned the suspect had traveled to Nevada, and with the help of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and other authorities, they arrested the suspect.The suspect is awaiting extradition to Michigan for his arraignment. 
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Fox5 KVVU

2 bodies found in home in east Las Vegas Valley following welfare check

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home near the Stallion Mountain community just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Officers were responding to a welfare check in the 4000 block of Russian Rider Drive after receiving information from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man indicted for murder in case of dismembered body found in barrel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 43-year-old Las Vegas man has been formally indicted for murder in the case of a dismembered body found in a barrel last year. Court records show that a grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month against Ryan Bentley for the killing of Rene Enriquez, 39. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Clark County fire battalion chief, wife stole more than $100K from elderly woman while serving as caretakers: police

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Clark County Fire Department battalion chief and his wife are accused of stealing around $150,000 from a legally blind veteran who was living with them over a period of more than two years, court documents said. Steven Broadwell and Janelle Broadwell are facing charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV

Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas

Ryan Bentley, 43, has reportedly been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder A man is facing murder charges after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a new report detailing how he allegedly carried out the murder of a man whose dismembered body was found in a barrel in November. Ryan Bentley, 43, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., according to Las Vegas news station KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Enriquez's body...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Burglaries On The Rise In Summerlin

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for you help in a series of burglaries. We often think that the area we live in is safe. “It’s gated.” “It’s on a golf course.” “It’s on a lake.” “Security drives by every two hours.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy