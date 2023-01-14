James William “Jimmy” Hurt, age 85, of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born on June 11, 1937, in Mt. Airy, he was a son of the late James Clarence “JC” Hurt and Ollie James Hurt. Mr. Hurt was a heavy equipment hauler and of the Baptist faith. He was recognized by his family as a “jack of all trades” and loved working outside, playing the guitar, singing, and camping.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO