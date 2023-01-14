Read full article on original website
wrwh.com
James William “Jimmy” Hurt, age 85, of Cornelia
James William “Jimmy” Hurt, age 85, of Cornelia, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born on June 11, 1937, in Mt. Airy, he was a son of the late James Clarence “JC” Hurt and Ollie James Hurt. Mr. Hurt was a heavy equipment hauler and of the Baptist faith. He was recognized by his family as a “jack of all trades” and loved working outside, playing the guitar, singing, and camping.
Mr. Harold Link, age 91, of Dawsonville
Mr. Harold Link, age 91, of Dawsonville, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. Mr. Link was born in Herdorf, Germany to the late August and Anna Link. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beloved in-laws, Wilhelm Raab and Olga Raab; nephews, Tommy Birk and Martin Lichtenthaeler. Mr. Link was a restaurateur, blacksmith, artist and musician.
Rachel J. Berry, age 77, of Cleveland
Rachel J. Berry, age 77, of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. Ms. Berry was born on June 8, 1945, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Watson and Fannie West Dyer. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Homer Dyer; granddaughter, Brittany Berry; and 3 brothers.
Cleveland And White County Complete Intergovernmental Election Agreement
(Cleveland)- White County and the City of Cleveland have worked out an Intergovernmental Agreement that calls for the county elections division to conduct this year’s Cleveland municipal election in November of this year. The agreement received the White County Commission approval during a called meeting Tuesday. During that meeting,...
Warriors Split Victories With Indians
In high school varsity basketball last night the Warriors were split with the girls falling to the Indians 43 to 69,. however the boys would turn the tables on Lumpkin County and bring home. a victory over the Indians 76 to 45. The Lady Warriors game began with White County...
