ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tulane knocks off UCF to earn 5th straight AAC win, 77-69

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2262QN_0kF5uV8B00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record overall. This is the first time since joining the AAC that Tulane has won five straight conference games.

Forbes was joined in the double figures by Jalen Cook, who had 21 points and Kevin Cross who dropped 16 with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Green Wave shot 42% from the field and 89% from the free throw line. Tulane had an uncharacteristic 14 turnovers but still won the turnover battle with UCF totaling 18.

Tulane was up by as much as 16 in the first half, with UCF’s three-point game going ice cold. Heading into the locker room the Wave was up 71-66.

UCF was able to pull within three late in the second, but Tulane’s toughness on the boards helped them sustain the lead.

UCF would foul in desperate times sending Forbes, Cook and Cross to the line in the final minutes of the game. Each of them would sink their shots from the charity stripe, aiding in the 77-69 win.

LAGNIAPPE

  • Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 272 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan.16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.
  • Ron Hunter is 7 wins away from 500 in his career.
  • This is the first time Tulane has won five straight conference games since joining the AAC.
  • Tulane won the turnover battle for the 15 th time this season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo to play college football at Southeastern

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Southeastern Louisiana University continued to strengthen Lions’ foothold in the local prep scene by landing their seventh Greater New Orleans-area commit on Wednesday. Brother Martin’s quarterback/wide receiver Clayton Lonardo announced his commitment to SLU via social media. “100 percent committed,” the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder tweeted. “First of all, I would like to […]
HAMMOND, LA
WGNO

Dr. King was here in NOLA

On the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we're reminded of New Orleans' place in the fight for civil rights and also the time Dr. King spent here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

40K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy