ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates 01/17/2023

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Kathy! This was sent in from Wilma, Elaine, & the Family. We’d like to celebrate all your birthdays, anniversaries, and special events!. The name of the person or persons being celebrated. Date of celebration. Who the well wishes are from. Any other...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Christa Sergeant!

Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!. Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School. Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”
SODUS, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Greece police seeking help finding missing teen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is seeking public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old, they said at 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to GPD’s tweet, 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold voluntarily left a home and has not returned. No dates or times are specified in the tweet.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy