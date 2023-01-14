ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Ralphus
3d ago

Purdy has definitely earned his spot for the rest of the season. Purdy also seems to be more inspiring to the rest of the team, he inspires me as well! For those of us who are always underestimated and have to prove themselves again and again amongst dullards, he is a hero.

Patriot
3d ago

Purdy makes watching football fun. Love watching the underdog shine…. So real, so down to earth….. I hope he wins it all….

Aeryn Sun
2d ago

Purdy reminds me of Joe Montana in his build and when he starts running with the ball. He has that same inate way of knowing how to get out of a sticky situation and advance the ball down the field.

