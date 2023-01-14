ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, IN

FOX59

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
FREMONT, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies victims from Arcola Road crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified the two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County Sunday night. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey of Fort Wayne...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
hillsdalecollegian.com

State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting

Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
HILLSDALE, MI
wbnowqct.com

Crash In DKC

An extension ladder is to blame for a crash involving a large truck that shut down a stretch of I 69 in DeKalb County. State troopers responded to the rollover accident blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the County Road 11A exit, in DeKalb County. Officers found a single dump style truck on its side, blocking northbound traffic, with what appeared to gravel strewn across the roadway. The driver and passenger were trapped inside the overturned wreckage, but appeared to be uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the dump truck, operated by Jacob Bluhm, of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on I-69 in the right lane. An 8ft extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle. Then the crash. It had the northbound lanes of I-69 closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle and debris from the interstate.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 3:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, CR 29 South CR 52, Elkhart. Driver: Edward Saunders, 77, Syracuse. Saunders was traveling south on CR 29 towards the intersection and left the roadway, striking brush and small trees. Saunders complained of back pain.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Two arrested in connection with drug investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to an FWPD Vice & Narcotics investigation. Police say they stopped Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon M. Rowe, 39, and found $1970, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills, and 2.9 grams of marijuana in their vehicle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. Fraud was attempted using Thomas See’s cash app card. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15,...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
wfft.com

Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN

