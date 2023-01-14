Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire
FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed. Indiana State Police said the four were killed in […]
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victims from Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified the two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County Sunday night. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey of Fort Wayne...
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
WOWO News
GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
hillsdalecollegian.com
State troopers arrest suspect in local drive-by shooting
Michigan State Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring another driver in Jefferson Township on the night of Jan. 4. Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, is facing four charges related to the incident, according to JailTracker. He was arraigned on Jan. 6. According to an MSP news release, Jackson...
wbnowqct.com
Crash In DKC
An extension ladder is to blame for a crash involving a large truck that shut down a stretch of I 69 in DeKalb County. State troopers responded to the rollover accident blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326 mile marker, just north of the County Road 11A exit, in DeKalb County. Officers found a single dump style truck on its side, blocking northbound traffic, with what appeared to gravel strewn across the roadway. The driver and passenger were trapped inside the overturned wreckage, but appeared to be uninjured. A preliminary investigation revealed the dump truck, operated by Jacob Bluhm, of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on I-69 in the right lane. An 8ft extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle. Then the crash. It had the northbound lanes of I-69 closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle and debris from the interstate.
WANE-TV
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser raises over $16,000 to help Fremont, Indiana fire victims
FREMONT, IND. (WTVB) – A GoFundMe page that was set up in the aftermath of a fire that killed four persons including three children on Saturday morning in Fremont, Indiana has raised over $16,000 so far. It was set up by family member Samantha Korlowicz with a goal of...
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 3:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, CR 29 South CR 52, Elkhart. Driver: Edward Saunders, 77, Syracuse. Saunders was traveling south on CR 29 towards the intersection and left the roadway, striking brush and small trees. Saunders complained of back pain.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County
(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with drug investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to an FWPD Vice & Narcotics investigation. Police say they stopped Jacob S. Hoffman, 23, and Daylon M. Rowe, 39, and found $1970, 24.4 grams of counterfeit M30/Fentanyl pills, and 2.9 grams of marijuana in their vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. Fraud was attempted using Thomas See’s cash app card. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15,...
Fire crews return to southeast Fort Wayne home where dog died in fire
No people were hurt but a dog died following a heavy fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday night.
thevillagereporter.com
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Annual Reports From Police & Fire Departments
POLICE REPORT … Lt. Jon Roberts gave the Pioneer Police Department report to council at the January 17, 2023 as the chief is on vacation. The department was commended for the excellently done annual report which councilors had all received that night. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Pioneer Village...
95.3 MNC
Mother, children found dead after Steuben County house fire identified
A mother and her three children were found dead in a Steuben County home after crews were called to a house fire. A 911 call was received shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday reporting a house fire in the 400 block of E. Toledo Street in Fremont. On arrival, crews found a working house fire.
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
