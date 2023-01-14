Read full article on original website
STRYKER VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Council Member Appointed To Fill Vacant Seat
OATH OF OFFICE … Rachel Garcia was sworn in at the January 16, 2023 Stryker Village Council meeting to fill the vacant seat made open by the resignation of Kim Feehan. Garcia said she “wants to see Stryker grow, especially with more events that are family oriented.” (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Receives Annual Reports From Police & Fire Departments
POLICE REPORT … Lt. Jon Roberts gave the Pioneer Police Department report to council at the January 17, 2023 as the chief is on vacation. The department was commended for the excellently done annual report which councilors had all received that night. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Pioneer Village...
North Central School Board Reprimands School Treasurer
The North Central Board of Education has reprimanded the school treasurer, baseball, and golf coach Eric Smeltzer. This all took place following an executive session at the districts previous meeting held on Monday, January 9th. The vote that took place following the board meeting saw a 4-1 decision to issue...
PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Holds Organizational Meeting For 2023
The Pettisville Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, January 9th, 2023. The meeting started off with the board’s organizational meeting that began at 7:00 p.m. The board first moved to elect a board president and vice-president. Brent Hoylman was elected president and Scott Rupp was elected vice-president.
West Unity’s Carmie Keller To Celebrate 100th Birthday
Carmie Keller will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday February 1, 2023. A lifelong resident of West Unity, OH, she currently resides at Hillside Country Living. Carmie is the mother of John W (Sharon) Keller, Bryan, OH and sister to Lyle (Angela) Brigle, Edon, OH. Please help us shower...
Village Of Swanton Reveals Updates To Memorial Park
Memorial Park on South Main Street in Swanton recently got a facelift and is ready to provide area children with tons of interactive fun. In 2018, Swanton Village Council approved moving forward with a Master Plan for Memorial Park beginning in 2019. Poggemeyer Design Group was brought in to help...
Jeff Slattery Takes Over As Superintendent At Four County Career Center
NEW SUPERINTENDENT … Mr. Slattery is the seventh superintendent in the 54-year history of the Career Center. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Four County Career Center (FCCC) started the new year with a new superintendent following the retirement of Tim Meister. On January 3, Jeff Slattery took the reins and is...
Bryan Area Foundation Accepting Nominees For Good Citizen Award
Do you know someone who lives in Bryan that has made our community better?. Consider nominating them for the prestigious Howard C. and Mary Allene Hawk Good Citizen Award. The Bryan Area Foundation is accepting nominations for this distinguished honor until Wednesday, February 1. Once the winner is picked, we...
Montpelier First Presbyterian Church Welcomes Rev. Janet Desterhaft
On January 15th, 2023, the First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier, Ohio held an open house and potluck in honor of their new pastor, Rev. Janice Desterhaft. Rev. Desterhaft, who moved to Northwest Ohio from Nebraska just over a week ago, had her first official day in the pulpit on Sunday as well.
James Grieser (1942-2023)
James Kelly “Jim” Grieser, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at CHP Hospice on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1942 to Howard and Lavina (Merillat) Grieser in Wauseon, Ohio. Jim was a graduate of Wauseon High School, Class of 1962 and later...
Richard Kepler (1941-2023)
Richard Lee Kepler, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio passed from this life peacefully at his home on January 6, 2023, following the effects of a long illness. He was born on February 1, 1941, the son of the late Chester and Mildred (Nihart) Kepler. He graduated from Edgerton high School...
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
Donald Ailiff (1958-2023)
Donald L. Ailiff, age 64, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brookview Care Center in Defiance. Donald was a US Army veteran. He loved fishing, playing poker and having fun with friends. Donald L. Ailiff was born on October 30, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Wayne and...
Cloyce Nofziger (1941-2023)
Sunday evening, January 15, 2023 Cloyce Jay Nofziger went home to be with Jesus. Nancy, his wife of almost 54 years, was holding his hand when he passed at home in his “easy boy” recliner as he liked to refer to it. On December 17, a mass of...
Harold Haack (1951-2023)
Harold C. Haack, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Defiance, after a brief illness. Harold had worked at American Storage in Napoleon for the last several years. He was born in Fulton County on July 14, 1951, the son...
Tiffany Fivecoate (1984-2023)
Tiffany Dawn Fivecoate, 38, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023. She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 11, 1984, and raised in Pioneer by parents Tom and Jammie Richmond. Tiffany graduated from North Central High School in 2002 where she participated in cheerleading and softball, as...
NSCC Launches “Be BOLD” Adult Education Pathways
Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College is now enrolling for its first “Be BOLD” cohort starting this fall, which is an adult (25+) learner program that includes hybrid courses (combining online and in-person) with evening options in an accelerated format. Business-related courses will be among the...
High School Sports Roundup For January 17, 2023
PAULDING – Delta (6-8) took control of the battle of the Panthers by taking a 26-6 lead at halftime en route to a 51-17 win. Delta’s Khloe Weber topped all scorers with 19 and Grace Munger added seven buckets and a free throw for 15. DELLTA (51) -Weber...
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County
(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
Clarabell Badenhop (1934-2023)
Clarabell Henrietta (Plassman) Badenhop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Clarabell was born November 28, 1934 in Deshler, Ohio to the late Ernest and Clara (Marksch) Plassman. She was baptized December 16, 1934 at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Deshler...
