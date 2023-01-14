ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue

By Sarah Jean Callahan
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.

Disneyland is making the most of its slower season, temporarily shuttering different attractions.

Disney ( DIS ) - Get Free Report theme parks use their slower periods to close various attractions each year for routine maintenance and other needed updates. Closures can lead to more changes depending on what Disney feels is necessary and what the Imagineers have in mind. Imagineers are creative minds of Disney theme parks that work to bring the magic to the theme parks by taking the impossible and making it possible.

One ride that Disney has on the schedule is the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction, which will be closed from Jan. 9 through an undetermined date in spring 2023. The closure is the first for refurbishment for the ride in the last 10 years for the attraction. Coincidence or not, this refurbishment happens to fall in line with the timing of the new Indiana Jones movie that is being released in June this year. The movie was originally expected to be released in 2022, but production of the film fell behind.

Disneyland's fan favorite Splash Mountain is closing down on Jan. 23 and won’t reopen again until 2024. Splash Mountain is getting a full remodel and retheming into Tiana’s Bayou, a continuation of Disney's  animated "The Princess and the Frog" film, where Tiana continues her adventures where the movie left off.

Disney Brings New Era

Not on the closure list until now is Disneyland’s French Market restaurant and Mint Julip Bar, which will close down in February. French Market will close permanently and become Tiana's Place, but Mint Julip Bar will remain, but a reopening date is not yet official.

"Inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures, the quick-service restaurant’s menu will offer authentic New Orleans flavors – expanding on current favorites in the location and exploring seasonal flavors," per Disneyland’s statement .

The Tiana's Place restaurant will have authentic New Orleans menu items and will also sell the fan favorite, Mickey beignets.

This remake of New Orleans Square restaurant is a classic example of Walt Disney parks always reimaging themselves. The classic Splash Mountain had outdated perceptions and the New Orleans make over is uplifting and empowering to young people.

Disney also recently opened Eudora’s Chic Boutique in New Orleans Square. Eudora is Tiana’s mother, who is a dressmaker. The boutique also sells home goods, and other accessories alongside the apparel. This collection or retail, dining and the new Tiana’s Bayou ride gives the whole New Orleans Square new life.

Disney’s Travel Guide

Planning ahead is important to make the most out of a visit to a Disney theme park, whether it’s a once in a lifetime trip or an annual excursion. Anyone planning their Disney vacation should definitely check out the Disney website or any number of Disney blogs for closures, both temporary and permanent, before booking their trip.

Disney has its seasonal closures, refurbishments, and permanent closures of different attractions. While at any time a ride might need to close for a repair, being able to set expectations for your visit can help make the trip far better than going in without a plan. Sometimes those unexpected closures may only last a couple of hours, other times they may last longer, luckily there is always plenty to do at the parks even with these closures.

