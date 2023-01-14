Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ng-sportingnews.com
Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more
Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
The Xbox video game is scheduled for end of January claims updated rumours of it
A new report states that this month’s Xbox presentation is expected to be the first of a new initiative to share more frequent updates. With all today, Microsoft promised a new Xbox one to open 2023. They unveiled instead an Oreos collaboration. Before you start to be angry with...
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will soon be able to stream PS5 games from the cloud; Discord integration also hinted to arrive with the version 7.00 update
The Sony PlayStation 5 hasn't received much in the way of new features since the 6.00 update, which added VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality and let players run their console at 1440p. The most recent update, version 6.50, added support for the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. Insider Gaming has learned the next major patch (version 7.00) is slated to bring some exciting new features.
Age of Empires 2 finally comes to Xbox and Cloud Gaming in January
Xbox finally announced that the esteemed strategy civilization builder, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, is finally coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition Will Reportedly Release on Epic Games Store on January 19
Recently we were informed that the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Definitive Edition is scheduled to arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store. This was understood due to the changes that were found on the Steam backend as players were able to find SteamDB updates for the game. Now a new revelation has appeared and many players will be excited about it.
