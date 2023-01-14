ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills could lose notable coach to division rival?

By Darryn Albert
 4 days ago
Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Buffalo Bills’ coaches could soon be seeing them twice a year from the opposing sideline.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported this week that the New York Jets are doing their homework on Bills QB coach Joe Brady. The 33-year-old appears to be an option for the Jets, the Bills’ AFC East division rivals, as they look for a new offensive coordinator (after the firing of Mike LaFleur).

Brady is in just his first season on Sean McDermott’s staff in Buffalo. Prior to that, Brady served as the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers and as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He first rose to prominence as an assistant coach for the LSU Tigers, playing a big part in their national title-winning 2019 season .

The Jets are trying to overhaul things after their sluggish offensive year in 2022 ( and reportedly have three potential QB upgrades in mind ). Hiring a whiz like Brady (even if he struggled as OC of the Panthers) might help too.

