FOX may have inadvertently introduced the football world to Brock Purdy’s nickname.

After Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo during the regular season, we quickly learned of the former 7th-round pick’s nickname “Big C–k Brock.”

The nickname isn’t extremely well known, but that was until the 49ers’ playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

FOX, which was airing the wild-card playoff game, showed a fan holding up a great Purdy poster. The sign said “Big Brock” and had a rooster on it.

That was brilliant.

Did FOX know what it was doing there? Or did they just like the sign because it was well done? Whatever the case, fans now know the nickname for Purdy, which rivals Nick Foles’ “Big D-ck Nick” nickname.

The post FOX shows fan’s great Brock Purdy sign during playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .