Santa Barbara Edhat
120th Anniversary of Potter Hotel Opening
It would be impossible to come to a conclusion about the Most Important Date in Santa Barbara’s history. Probably the top four on most people’s minds would be the founding of the presidio on April 21, 1782, the Mission on December 4, 1786, the great earthquake of June 29, 1925 and my birthday, November 26.
scvnews.com
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m. The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) by calling (805)...
Santa Barbara Edhat
16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) presents for the 16th year, a free program honoring the great Dr. King and all he stood for, to the community on the national holiday Monday, January 16. “The synergy of this being the 16th annual celebration and that it...
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Toward Harmony and Equality
Be good to people. As a concept, it’s simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they’re as essential now as they were when King shared them.
Noozhawk
Rent-Controlled Apartment Project for Middle-Income Workers Set to Go Before Santa Barbara Commission
One of Santa Barbara’s gateways soon could be home to hundreds of middle-income workers. The Housing Authority’s 63-unit apartment project at 400 W. Carrillo St. is scheduled to go before the Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday for a concept review. Unlike the array of apartment projects approved by...
Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week and Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month
Foodies can celebrate Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week as well as Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. The community is encouraged to support local businesses.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 154 Fully Open From Los Olivos to Santa Barbara
Hightway 154 is set to reopen from Highway 192 to the State Route 246 (roundabout) at 5:00 pm. Highway 154 Open in Los Olivos Following Bridge Repair. Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. By Caltrans. 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023.
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Film Festival Unveils 2023 Poster and Program
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has unveiled its poster and programming for this year's festival set to kick off on February 8. The 38th annual festival will run for 10 days showcasing 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres from 43 countries, along with tributes featuring the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.
Cleanup efforts help to restore and open muddy Santa Barbara streets
Muddy streets are being cleaned up in Santa Barbara after last week's violent storms. The post Cleanup efforts help to restore and open muddy Santa Barbara streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Amid Light Rains, Effects from Previous Storm Close Trails Above Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Storm Number 14 is bringing slow and steady rains so far, with very little of the unrelenting downpours and floods of last Monday. In combination with the saturated soil, however, aftereffects are still being felt. State Route 154 is still closed, as is SR 166 in Santa...
syvnews.com
IRS extends tax deadline for Santa Barbara, SLO, Ventura counties in wake of storms
The Internal Revenue Service is granting a one-month tax filing extension to residents and business operators in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties in response to severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides affecting the state. Dozens of areas — including the Central Coast — have been designated as...
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
The weekend’s storm posed some complications for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sewage Spill Closes Miramar and Fernald Point Beaches
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice [Tuesday] in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage from a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek, on East Valley Lane in Montecito. As a result, Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach within 2,000 feet of the San Ysidro Creek outfall, adjacent to Posilipo Lane, has been closed to recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.
Santa Barbara Edhat
JANUARY STORM RECOVERY ASSISTANCE
In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara has made Local Recovery and Assistance Resources available online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery, following the storm impact. In addition to online resources a physical one-stop shop local assistance center will be open for a third consecutive day Monday, Jan. 16 in Guadalupe and Orcutt. Clean-up kits for those impacted by the January storms will also be available at the Local Assistance Centers (LAC) today.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Road fallen away near Ojai
More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
