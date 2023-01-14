ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
120th Anniversary of Potter Hotel Opening

It would be impossible to come to a conclusion about the Most Important Date in Santa Barbara’s history. Probably the top four on most people’s minds would be the founding of the presidio on April 21, 1782, the Mission on December 4, 1786, the great earthquake of June 29, 1925 and my birthday, November 26.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
scvnews.com

Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos

Reenactors will engage and delight you as they portray this event which forever changed the peaceful life at Rancho Camulos. Docent led tours will follow the reenactment until 4 p.m. The suggested donation for the re-enactment is $10 and reservations can be made (suggested but not required) by calling (805)...
Santa Barbara Edhat

16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Celebration

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara (MLKSB) presents for the 16th year, a free program honoring the great Dr. King and all he stood for, to the community on the national holiday Monday, January 16. “The synergy of this being the 16th annual celebration and that it...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Toward Harmony and Equality

Be good to people. As a concept, it’s simple. As a practice? Lifechanging. The immeasurable power of doing good, of service, of compassion and acceptance are throughlines of the thousands of speeches, sermons and letters of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. And, says historian Daina Ramey Berry, they’re as essential now as they were when King shared them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 154 Fully Open From Los Olivos to Santa Barbara

Hightway 154 is set to reopen from Highway 192 to the State Route 246 (roundabout) at 5:00 pm. Highway 154 Open in Los Olivos Following Bridge Repair. Highway 154 is reopened in both directions at the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge in Los Olivos. By Caltrans. 8:00 p.m., January 16, 2023.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Film Festival Unveils 2023 Poster and Program

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has unveiled its poster and programming for this year's festival set to kick off on February 8. The 38th annual festival will run for 10 days showcasing 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres from 43 countries, along with tributes featuring the year’s top talent, panel discussions, and free community education and outreach programs.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sewage Spill Closes Miramar and Fernald Point Beaches

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSED” notice [Tuesday] in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage from a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek, on East Valley Lane in Montecito. As a result, Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach within 2,000 feet of the San Ysidro Creek outfall, adjacent to Posilipo Lane, has been closed to recreational water contact. The affected area has been posted with signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use. Contact with sewage contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

JANUARY STORM RECOVERY ASSISTANCE

In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara has made Local Recovery and Assistance Resources available online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery, following the storm impact. In addition to online resources a physical one-stop shop local assistance center will be open for a third consecutive day Monday, Jan. 16 in Guadalupe and Orcutt. Clean-up kits for those impacted by the January storms will also be available at the Local Assistance Centers (LAC) today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Road fallen away near Ojai

More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
OJAI, CA

