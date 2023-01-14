ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

SpokAnimal not accepting new animals due to positive Parvo test

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal will not be accepting new dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks due to a Parvo-positive dog at the shelter. According to a Facebook post, a woman brought a stray dog to the shelter last Tuesday but it was not accepted due to unavailable open kennels. Shelter staff referred her to other facilities, but the next day, the dog was found tied to the shelter's fence.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Naming process begins for downtown Spokane stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin its naming process for the downtown stadium during Wednesday's board meeting. The new structure designed for high school sporting events, entertainment, and United Soccer League games is set to open later this year. “Lots of conversations, input, and excitement have led...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mayor Woodward vouches for North-South Spokane Corridor Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Tuesday night's legislative session for the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward testified in favor of the North-South Spokane Corridor project. Woodward argued that delaying the project any further would be detrimental to Spokane's economy. Woodward made note that the project was...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
GARFIELD, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane man sentenced to five years in prison for St. Charles Parish fire

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man, who set fire to St. Charles Parrish and School in 2021, will serve five years in federal prison for arson. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said Rio A. Mirabal was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages from the fire and will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

69th annual Spokane Boat Show starts Jan. 26

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning Jan. 26, the Spokane Boat Show will kick off at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo center. With Spokane having access to more than 160 lakes and rivers within an hour's drive, the 69th annual show is worth checking out for anyone looking to get on the water.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy