SpokAnimal not accepting new animals due to positive Parvo test
SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal will not be accepting new dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks due to a Parvo-positive dog at the shelter. According to a Facebook post, a woman brought a stray dog to the shelter last Tuesday but it was not accepted due to unavailable open kennels. Shelter staff referred her to other facilities, but the next day, the dog was found tied to the shelter's fence.
Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
Naming process begins for downtown Spokane stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin its naming process for the downtown stadium during Wednesday's board meeting. The new structure designed for high school sporting events, entertainment, and United Soccer League games is set to open later this year. “Lots of conversations, input, and excitement have led...
Mayor Woodward vouches for North-South Spokane Corridor Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Tuesday night's legislative session for the Washington State Senate Transportation Committee, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward testified in favor of the North-South Spokane Corridor project. Woodward argued that delaying the project any further would be detrimental to Spokane's economy. Woodward made note that the project was...
City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure. The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers. Due to the order and...
Garfield Elementary students ski for first time at Mount Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Garfield Elementary School P.E. teacher Donavon Hodgson wanted to give his students the opportunity to try skiing. "Skiing is not a cheap activity to do," Hodgson said. "Coming from a low-income school, my kids don't ever get that opportunity, very rarely, to go. So, I wanted to share with them, what it is to ski. And then hopefully, sometime down the line, when they get older, that, 'Hey, I enjoyed that and I want to try it again.'"
Semi driver swerves to avoid cat, spills fuel on SR 195 south of Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. — A cat may be to blame for a semi-crash that caused a fuel spill in Whitman County Sunday night. According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on State Route 195, about three miles south of Colfax. WSP reports the...
New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
Spokane Public Schools board members lay out criteria for naming new downtown stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of moving dirt and pouring concrete, the new downtown stadium is starting to take shape. James Albi comes to the construction site often. "Joe Albi was my cousin and I was close to him and he did some wonderful things for Spokane," James said.
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
Dozens of flights delayed at Spokane International Airport after nationwide outage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of flights at Spokane International Airport were delayed on Wednesday morning after the FAA grounded all domestic flights. The FAA said in an advisory that the problem was due to an outage with its Notice to Air Missions System (NOTAM). The system provides information to pilots and air traffic controllers about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight, according to the FAA.
Spokane County deputies seeking witnesses of fatal single-vehicle crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and Spokane fire crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three people on South Craig Road near West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the report of the crash just...
Yummy Crab Seafood fixes minimum wage issues
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant in Spokane caused some speculation on social media about how much its servers were being paid. Yummy Crab Seafood on Division Street just opened on Monday. The manager says that it was all a big miscommunication that they were paying their servers below minimum wage.
Search warrant details what investigators found in Moscow murder suspect's apartment
PULLMAN, Wash. — A newly unsealed search warrant details what investigators took from the apartment of a Washington State Ph.D. student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in nearby Moscow. Among the items police took from the suspect's apartment are multiple hair strands, a nitrile-type black glove,...
Spokane man sentenced to five years in prison for St. Charles Parish fire
SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man, who set fire to St. Charles Parrish and School in 2021, will serve five years in federal prison for arson. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington said Rio A. Mirabal was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages from the fire and will serve three years of supervised release following his release from prison.
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane saw a growing number of drive-by shootings in 2022, a trend the Spokane Police Department (SPD) hopes to address in 2023. KREM 2 tracked numerous shootings in Spokane throughout 2022. In some cases, a handful of drive-by shootings happened within days of each other. This became an alarming trend for SPD.
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
69th annual Spokane Boat Show starts Jan. 26
SPOKANE, Wash. — Beginning Jan. 26, the Spokane Boat Show will kick off at the Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo center. With Spokane having access to more than 160 lakes and rivers within an hour's drive, the 69th annual show is worth checking out for anyone looking to get on the water.
