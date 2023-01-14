Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem employees volunteered in honor of MLK Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city employees volunteered in the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is part of the city's annual Martin Luther King "Helping Hands" Day of Service. A dozen employees volunteered across 12 organizations in Winston-Salem. "I volunteer because I love the camaraderie,...
WXII 12
Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police in Winston-Salem said a man robbed a Bojangles at gunpoint on Wednesday. It happened at the Bojangles on Reynolda Road around 2:30 p.m. Police said a man wearing an olive green hoodie and a black toboggan pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money. The suspect left with cash in an older model Ford truck.
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WXII 12
Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt in hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Gregory Seabolt is in the hospital. The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Seabolt is ill after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of the year. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our sheriff and the Seabolt...
Damage to North Carolina radio station’s towers intentional, network founder says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police and the FBI are investigating after two radio towers were damaged last week. Stu Epperson, president and founder of the Truth Network, which airs Christian talk shows, told FOX8 that he thinks the towers were deliberately damaged and hopes the investigation provides answers. “Today has been one of the […]
WXII 12
As race season nears, Winston-Salem man pushes for betting parking at Bowman Gray Stadium
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a problem we've all dealt with at events before; the difficulty of finding a place to park. Racing season is only a few months away, and one man is pushing for closer and more convenient parking for fans at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem. It's...
Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ faces parole board Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman serving a life sentence after an apartment fire “prank” left four people dead is beginning the legal process that could lead her to freedom. Janet Danahey, 44, has been behind bars for more than 20 years after she set fire to a futon on a deck at the […]
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem State University lifts lockdown after reports of gunfire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police assisted Winston-Salem State University campus police after they received a report of shots fired. Winston-Salem police said potential areas gunshots could have came from Wilson Hall, Brown Hall and Donald J. Reaves student center. A little while later, officers said there was a report...
Beyond Sports NC expanding into Forsyth County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinic for underfunded public schools, Beyond Sports NC, is expanding into Forsyth County. They will begin working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County,...
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
Triad 8-year-old making strides in recovery after months in the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent months in the hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure is now able to walk and talk. Now, she’s in a new medical center and hoping her next transfer is a trip home. “It’s been tough, but I never knew somebody so […]
WRAL
Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
1 dead after crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on I-85 in Randolph County Wednesday. Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29 died from injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers said Olivas of Lexington was riding his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on I-85 near Finch Farm Road when he braked abruptly causing his motorcycle to overturn and he fell onto the highway around 6 a.m. Joseph Lee Uphoff, 53,was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on I-85 and was unable to avoid striking Olivas.
WXII 12
Police plea for public's help as family of 12-year-old shot Sunday remembers her uplifting spirit
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local family is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old girl following a weekend of gun violence across the Piedmont Triad. Enedy Morales was killed on Sunday after shots were fired during an altercation at Weston Park in Winston-Salem. Police are now pleading with the public...
Comments / 1