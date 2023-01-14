ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem employees volunteered in honor of MLK Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city employees volunteered in the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is part of the city's annual Martin Luther King "Helping Hands" Day of Service. A dozen employees volunteered across 12 organizations in Winston-Salem. "I volunteer because I love the camaraderie,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem Bojangles robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt in hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Sheriff Gregory Seabolt is in the hospital. The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Seabolt is ill after first experiencing symptoms shortly after the beginning of the year. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our sheriff and the Seabolt...
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem State University lifts lockdown after reports of gunfire

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Beyond Sports NC expanding into Forsyth County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinic for underfunded public schools, Beyond Sports NC, is expanding into Forsyth County. They will begin working with students at Kimberley Park Elementary School beginning this spring. Beyond Sports NC currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on I-85 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after a crash on I-85 in Randolph County Wednesday. Isaac Arnaldo Olivas, 29 died from injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers said Olivas of Lexington was riding his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on I-85 near Finch Farm Road when he braked abruptly causing his motorcycle to overturn and he fell onto the highway around 6 a.m. Joseph Lee Uphoff, 53,was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer north on I-85 and was unable to avoid striking Olivas.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

