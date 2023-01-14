Read full article on original website
People in Orlando reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s only visit to City Beautiful
ORLANDO, Fla. – The year was 1964 when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., made his first and only stop in Orlando. In March of that year, he spoke to a crowd of at least 2,000 people at Tinker Field about the importance of voting, nonviolence and equality for everyone.
Annual prayer breakfast honors Orlando’s first Black city council member
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 32nd annual Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy Prayer Breakfast on Monday started on a high note. For the first time in two years, community and faith leaders gathered in person for the celebration of Orlando’s first Black elected official. [TRENDING: Pics of SpaceX Falcon...
Orlando Science Center puts ‘Science on Tap’ with outdoor beer festival
ORLANDO, Fla. – An outdoor beer festival this Saturday is putting “Science on Tap” for the Orlando Science Center. The annual Science on Tap event is happening at Loch Haven Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. [SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here |...
Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
Universal Orlando unveils Mardi Gras foods, concert lineup and new Tribute Store location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Mardi Gras festivities are making their way back to Universal Orlando Resort. Beginning Feb. 4, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will kickoff at Universal Studios Florida. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued...
Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach
EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Orlando seeks new rules for downtown nightclubs, bars to increase safety. Here’s the plan
ORLANDO, Fla. – A temporary moratorium on new nightclub openings and after-midnight alcohol permits are being considered to increase safety in downtown Orlando, according to city officials. Two proposed ordinances will be reviewed during Monday’s City Council meeting. [TRENDING: Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park...
Central Florida state attorney forms new animal cruelty task force
TAVARES, Fla. – A state attorney is delivering justice with a new animal cruelty task force spanning across three Central Florida counties. William “Bill” Gladson, of Florida’s fifth judicial circuit, said it was the passion of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus that pushed his office to start its new animal cruelty task force.
Osceola County sheriff announces arrest in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to give details Tuesday afternoon on an arrest in a homicide investigation. The sheriff is expected to give details on the arrest of Gary Djurabayev. According to a news release, the arrest comes following a homicide on Arisha Drive.
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup
ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware
TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Tuesday when a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 after a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train struck the pedestrian.
Frosty? Orlando man builds ‘snowman’
ORLANDO, Fla. – You know it’s cold when this can be done in Orlando. A News 6 viewer sent in cellphone video showing what appears to be a mini “snowman” that he created after frost built up outside. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Temperatures dropped...
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
Orlando airport looks to install above-ground ‘pitless’ moving walkways in Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday afternoon, Orlando International Airport leaders wrapped up their first board meeting of 2023 and further discussed the renovations coming to the newly-completed Terminal C that just opened in September. Kevin Thibault — who just completed his first year as CEO of MCO — is looking...
Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns joins MegaCon guest lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. – Young folks don’t need a clue to guess the next celebrity coming to MegaCon Orlando in March. MegaCon announced that “Blue’s Clues” star Steve Burns will be appearing at the convention at the Orange County Convention Center. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida?...
Small fire breaks out at Enzian Theater in Maitland
MAITLAND, Fla. – A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Enzian Theater in Maitland. Maitland firefighters were called to 1300 S. Orlando Ave. and discovered smoke coming from an AC unit, officials said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Maitland fire chief said an air handler...
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
