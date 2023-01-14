ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
ORLANDO, FL
Up-and-coming musician teams with blues icons to release debut album in Daytona Beach

EDGEWATER, Fla. – WildRoots Records blues rocker Dyer Davis is set to release his debut album “Dog Bites Back” on Feb. 17. The soulful sound of Davis on the album is paired with the iconic works of Grammy nominated Victor Wainwright, Billy Dean, Stephen Dees, Patricia Ann Dees, Billy Chapin, and Dyers’ trio David Weatherspoon and Jacob Barone. Special guests include The Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, trumpeter Doug Woolverton, and baritone sax player Mark Earley.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Central Florida state attorney forms new animal cruelty task force

TAVARES, Fla. – A state attorney is delivering justice with a new animal cruelty task force spanning across three Central Florida counties. William “Bill” Gladson, of Florida’s fifth judicial circuit, said it was the passion of Assistant State Attorney Jamie McManus that pushed his office to start its new animal cruelty task force.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Osceola County sheriff announces arrest in homicide investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to give details Tuesday afternoon on an arrest in a homicide investigation. The sheriff is expected to give details on the arrest of Gary Djurabayev. According to a news release, the arrest comes following a homicide on Arisha Drive.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
ORLANDO, FL
Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware

TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
TAVARES, FL
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Tuesday when a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 after a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train struck the pedestrian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Frosty? Orlando man builds ‘snowman’

ORLANDO, Fla. – You know it’s cold when this can be done in Orlando. A News 6 viewer sent in cellphone video showing what appears to be a mini “snowman” that he created after frost built up outside. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Temperatures dropped...
ORLANDO, FL
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
ORLANDO, FL
Blue’s Clues star Steve Burns joins MegaCon guest lineup

ORLANDO, Fla. – Young folks don’t need a clue to guess the next celebrity coming to MegaCon Orlando in March. MegaCon announced that “Blue’s Clues” star Steve Burns will be appearing at the convention at the Orange County Convention Center. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida?...
ORLANDO, FL
Small fire breaks out at Enzian Theater in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Enzian Theater in Maitland. Maitland firefighters were called to 1300 S. Orlando Ave. and discovered smoke coming from an AC unit, officials said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Maitland fire chief said an air handler...
MAITLAND, FL

