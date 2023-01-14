ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, TX

UPDATE: Roscoe Tank fire continues to burn into day two

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

ROSCOE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The fire at Fox Ranch continued to burn products inside of the tanks overnight in Roscoe. On January 13 around 4:18 p.m., two tank batteries caught on fire. After hours of fighting the flames, units began to rotate so that crews could rest.

BREAKING: Multiple fire departments battle tank battery fire in Roscoe

The fire continued to burn overnight and in a morning update on Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page , one tank had flames rising from the top and the other tank was venting from the bottom.

The fire remained in the containment barrier placed by first responders and the winds picked up to around 15-20 mph. Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) said the fire weather will deteriorate in the afternoon. RVFD would like to thank Cholla Petroleum INC. and Scooter’s Coffee for providing food and coffee to the crews.

Around 6:00 p.m. January 14, the RVFD reported that the fire calmed down for most of the day, but was picking back up and putting off black smoke. The cause of this new development is unknown at this time, but the fire is still contained.

First responders ask that people continue to avoid the area and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

