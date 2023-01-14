Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Kentucky police chase ends with woman’s body found in car
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the back of a car that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75 Wednesday morning. A state trooper noticed a car driving in a careless manner along the interstate...
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
